FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 10, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Judge Dennis M. Robinson, Jr. named Baltimore County administrative judge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader has named Judge Dennis M. Robinson, Jr. as county administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The designation for Judge Robinson is effective July 25, 2023, upon the retirement of Chief, Circuit, and County Administrative Judge Ruth Anne Jakubowski, Third Judicial Circuit.

“I congratulate Judge Jakubowski on her retirement after 21 years of service with the Maryland Judiciary and thank her for her unwavering leadership while serving as both circuit and county administrative judge,” said Chief Justice Fader. “I am confident Judge Robinson will continue to provide the people of Baltimore County with the highest level of service promoting fair and effective justice.”

County administrative judges oversee the administration of the court, budget, and procurement functions. They also manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“I appreciate Chief Justice Fader’s confidence and trust in me,” said Judge Robinson. “I am honored and humbled by this appointment, and I look forward to working with Chief Justice Fader and my colleagues to continue the tradition of providing fair, efficient and effective justice in Baltimore County.”

Judge Robinson has served as an associate judge at the Circuit Court for Baltimore County since November 2016, upon his appointment by then-Governor Larry Hogan. He is a lifelong resident of the Baltimore area. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Towson University in 1997 and in 2002 earned a juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Judge Robinson was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2002 and previously served as a co-chair of the MSBA Judicial Appointment Committee. He is a graduate of Leadership Baltimore County, earned the Very Important Professional Successful by 40 Award in 2013, and The Daily Record’s Leadership in Law Award in 2015.

###