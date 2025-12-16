FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 16, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Maryland Judiciary celebrates and honors student winners at the 20th anniversary Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

ANNAPOLIS, MD. – On December 15, 2025, the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) celebrated its annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest, commemorating 20 years of offering the educational and artistic program to Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The contest announced nine student winners and 15 honorable mentions and received 722 more entries than in 2024.

Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, along with Justice Brynja M. Booth, retired Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, and District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, participated in the annual award ceremony and reception for students, teachers, and parents.

“I congratulate the winning students, and all the students who participated, for their time and talent shared through the annual bookmark art contest,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “I also congratulate MACRO on this important milestone, which illustrates the value of the lessons learned by the students during the process. I love talking to the students and hearing them explain the thought process behind their amazing bookmarks. Their creativity and thoughtfulness are truly inspiring, as they educate both young and old on the importance of peaceful alternatives to violence.”

The Maryland Judiciary received 4,143 bookmark entries from students at 54 public schools, three private schools, and one art studio. The winning entries were from eight counties, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Queen Anne’s.

Following the announcement of the winners, the justices and judges took turns discussing the messages displayed in the artwork with the students. Each bookmark, individual and unique, focused on resolving or preventing conflict by depicting various actions such as apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, working together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, understanding someone else’s point of view, being considerate of people with varied abilities, and simple kindness for others as alternatives to violence.

2025 Bookmark Contest Winners:

Grades K-2

First Place Winner: Nicole Stoilov, Yan Art Studio (Grade 2)

Second Place Winner: Evelyn Liu, Yan Art Studio, (Grade 1)

Third Place Winner: Christian Guest, Vansville Elementary (Grade 2)

Honorable Mentions:

Isabel Li, Yan Art Studio (Kindergarten)

Kenleigh Dorsey, Kent Island Elementary (Grade 2)

Kimber Cook, Heather Hills Elementary (Grade 2)

Leilani Gyebi, Heather Hills Elementary (Grade 2)

Prinsha Subedi, William B. Wade Elementary (Grade 2)

Grades 3-5

First Place Winner: Adelaine Gray, Kennard Elementary (Grade 5)

Second Place Winner: Korinne Bonifacio, William B. Wade Elementary (Grade 4)

Third Place Winner: Jiayin Song, Yan Art Studio (Grade 4)

Honorable Mentions:

Cora Williams, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary (Grade 5)

Emily Enmei Mai, Wayside Elementary (Grade 4)

Lia Wang, Yan Art Studio (Grade 4)

Soriya Penn, Heather Hills Elementary (Grade 5)

Wyatt Louis B. Catli, William B. Wade Elementary (Grade 3)

Grades 6-8

First Place Winner: Carina Araujo, Barnesville School of Arts & Sciences (Grade 8)

Second Place Winner: Makaiah Bessant, Brooklyn Park Middle (Grade 7)

Third Place Winner: Cerise Badawi, Ridgely Middle (Grade 7)

Honorable Mentions:

Audrey Sung, Urbana Middle (Grade 7)

Eliana Zhu, Dunloggin Middle (Grade 8)

Emma Jane Wood, New Market Middle (Grade 7)

Hadley Warburton, Urbana Middle (Grade 8)

Ishani Shalima, Urbana Middle (Grade 8)

For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries and anniversary video, visit: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

