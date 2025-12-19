FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 19, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Maryland Judiciary to launch new Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal on January 9, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD. – The Maryland Judiciary will be implementing the new Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal as part of its commitment to use technology effectively and responsibly. The new portal, launching on January 9, 2026, will redesign and integrate the existing Maryland Case Search and the Maryland Judiciary Record Search.

The Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal will continue to offer the same level of access to the public that is available through the existing Maryland Case Search, including information on public case records. Attorneys and authorized case parties will be provided the same enhanced level of case access currently available through the Maryland Judiciary Record Search, including detailed case information and documents.

For additional information on the new Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal, please see the frequently asked questions sheet online.

