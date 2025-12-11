Media Advisory: Maryland Judiciary celebrates 20th anniversary of the Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and announces winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 11, 2025

Maryland Judiciary celebrates 20th anniversary of the Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and announces winners

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest, and the Maryland Judiciary received and reviewed more than 4,143 bookmark entries from local students. The contest received 722 more entries than in 2024, representing students from 54 public schools, three private schools, and one art studio, which included nine Maryland counties. The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO).

The contest winners will be announced Monday, December 15, 2025, at a special celebration hosted by Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, who will meet with students and parents to congratulate them on their artwork and their achievement. Students created bookmarks focused on the peacemaking theme of preventing or resolving conflict. Many of this year’s participants created artwork expressing messages about positive communication, kindness, respect, inclusion, understanding someone else’s point of view, and understanding of people with varying abilities. The bookmark contest judges included Administrative Office of the Courts staff and staff from MACRO grantee organizations that provide free mediation and restorative justice services for youth and adults.

Nine first-, second-, and third-place contest winners in grades Kindergarten-2, 3-5, and 6-8 will receive cash prizes. Hundreds of examples of the students’ artwork will be on display at the awards ceremony, and selected student bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Fifteen students will receive honorable mentions for their artwork.

WHAT: Student bookmark artwork will be unveiled, and winners will be announced at an in-person awards ceremony and reception. WHO: Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland

Students in grades Kindergarten-8, teachers, and families WHEN: Monday, December 15, 2025, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Maryland Judicial Center

Lobby area and rooms 131-133

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office, [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. More contest details can be found at: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

