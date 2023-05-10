JOHN HUSHER: LIFE’S MARVELS
John Husher invites readers into the journey of life in his book, The Wonder of Life.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life can be so many things and being wonderful is one! John Husher has published a book called "The Wonder of Life," a journey of how life started. He points out that the book focuses on humanity's quest for knowledge, starting with the first efforts to unlock the mysteries of existence and ending with people's current comprehension of DNA's function in life. It covers the subject of humanity’s evolution and the many aspects of living through the challenges of change.
Nicki from Amazon rated John Husher's The Wonder of Life 5.0 out of 5 stars and shares readers, "The author takes us into an amazing journey to show how man evolved at different times from learning about quarantine to distance the sick from the healthy, to making new progress in DNA to seek insights into chemicals that can help us build body parts to replace the ailing ones.".
John Durbin Husher is a highly qualified and experienced electrical engineer who received his degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Throughout his 45-year career, he has worked as a solid-state physics scientist and has been instrumental in implementing advanced technology in various organizations. Husher has held the position of vice president and general manager at Micrel Semiconductor for 20 years and currently resides in Los Altos Hills, California with his wife.
Take on a wonderful journey of life by grabbing a copy of The Wonder of Life on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcopy, or Paperback. Also available on Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores around the globe!
