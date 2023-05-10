Wednesday, May 10

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday. The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Licensed shelters and host homes in Washington had generally been required to notify parents within 72 hours when a minor came into their care. Under the new law, facilities can instead contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Ed Komenda)

Breaking down the biggest chunk of state housing dollars

Central to the package of housing legislation that state lawmakers passed in Olympia this year is a record investment in the Housing Trust Fund, the largest individual pot of state money that is available to help get more people into affordable homes. Lawmakers raised the amount of money going to the trust fund to $400 million, a roughly 40% increase over the last budget cycle and more than double the amount that they provided for the account in some recent years. It’s an investment that advocates say is long overdue but still not enough, given the growing need for housing for people at the lowest income levels. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Dan Reynolds)

Gov. Inslee signs bill to help survivors of sex trafficking in WA

Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed a bill intended to help survivors of sex trafficking access housing, health services and more in Washington. Substitute Senate Bill 5114 was written by and for survivors of adult sex trafficking, according to the WASE coalition of 34 agencies working to prevent commercial sexual exploitation of vulnerable people. The coalition hopes the money will be spent on culturally responsive programs and services tailored toward those disproportionately affected by human trafficking, including communities of color. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, and Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, will fund services like legal advocacy, safety planning, substance-use disorder treatment, housing, health services and education. Continue reading at Crosscut.

