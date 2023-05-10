TCEQ approves fines totaling $351,344

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $313,217 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture, two air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, three municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, and four public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal wastewater discharge, and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on May 9, the executive director approved penalties totaling $38,127 against 18 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 31, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.