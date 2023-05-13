EPTA LED Linear Lights, EXTREME-LIFE, No UV & 590nm Amber Options

Submit Release
WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of EPTA, a new line of LED linear lights, including no UV, and 590nm Amber wildlife and turtle-friendly lights. EPTA is designed and manufactured to function as task lighting, high bay lights, directional lights, firing ranges and for other specific purpose applications. Built to be durable and reliable, EPTA features superior optics, spill light control design, and lumen-per-watt output (LPW) of up to 160. There are several mounting options available, including suspension mounting and surface mounting, and EPTAs can also be linked together. EPTA’s exceptional heat sink design produces an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing years of virtually maintenance-free performance. It comes with a choice of advanced optics, Kelvin, and color rendering of up to Ra>90, which facilitates flawless lighting and premium anti-glare illumination. It comes with up to 960 watts and can provide over 150,000 lumens per light fixture.

"The new EPTA LED linear lights are completely customizable and designed to meet a wide array of applications," said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. "With multiple mounting methods and the ability to be linked together, EPTA is the solution where rugged and dependable linear lighting is needed."

EPTA comes with a variety of optional extras. These include 0-10V dimming as standard, with a non-dimming driver also available at no extra cost. It comes with a standard power cord of 3’, and 6’, 12’, and 18’ cords are also available for an additional fee. EPTA comes in black or gray as standard, and custom RAL finishes are available subject to minimum order quantity. Voltage options include 120-277v and 347-480v. EPTA is IP66 rated and comes in Kelvin temperature of 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, and in no UV and 590nm Amber versions. A back light protector is also available to provide spill control.

About Access Fixtures
Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

