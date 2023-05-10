Messe Düsseldorf launches a new XPONENTIAL in Europe in 2025

DENVER, CO, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading trade show for uncrewed systems from February 18 to 20, 2025

Messe Düsseldorf and the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles International (AUVSI) present the leading platform for uncrewed systems and robotics – already in the U.S. right now and soon also in Düsseldorf: At the leading trade show XPONENTIAL in Denver, Colorado, which is jointly organized for the first time, Düsseldorf’s Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller announced the date of the new XPONENTIAL Europe. From February 18 to 20, 2025, Düsseldorf will become the capital of uncrewed and autonomous mobility– a highly relevant topic for the entire economy. The event will create synergies with Düsseldorf’s world-leading trade shows, whose industries represent attractive target groups for XPONENTIAL. At the same time, Messe Düsseldorf is tapping into a key emerging topic for its industries and the mobility hubs of Düsseldorf and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

Denver, May 10, 2023 -- The trade show destination of Düsseldorf is growing with a new future-focused event: XPONENTIAL Europe for uncrewed systems and robotics will be held for the first time in the NRW state capital from February 18 to 20, 2025. The innovation drivers of the industry will be at the trade show in Hall 1 – the newest, most up-to-date venue at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Center – and at the concurrently held conference at the adjacent Convention Center Düsseldorf (CCD) to present the diverse range of possible applications for uncrewed and autonomous vehicles, robots and related technologies.

A first glimpse can be experienced right now at XPONENTIAL in Denver, Colorado. The 50th anniversary is jointly hosted for the first time by Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA) and the world’s largest association representing this industry, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles International (AUVSI). At the leading international trade show and conference for uncrewed systems and robotics, Dr. Stephan Keller, Mayor of the state capital Düsseldorf and chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messe Düsseldorf, announced the Düsseldorf event: “With XPONENTIAL Europe, Düsseldorf will become the center of autonomous and uncrewed mobility in Europe – a topic that renowned Düsseldorf companies and startups have embraced and are propelling forward with urban-transport research projects in Düsseldorf.” These include KoMoD (Cooperative Mobility in the Digital Test Field Düsseldorf) and KoMoDnext, which tested communication between autonomous vehicles and traffic infrastructure. Numerous other projects are underway in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia tackling autonomous mobility on the road, rail and water. Adds Dr. Keller, “Düsseldorf stands for new mobility, gaining an edge thanks to the innovation leaders based here, our location in the heart of Europe, short distances and top-level infrastructure.”

Wolfram N. Diener, President & CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, emphasizes, “We actively support the City of Düsseldorf’s and the State of North Rhine-Westphalia’s commitment to new mobility by bringing together the innovation drivers on this topic at our hub – with XPONENTIAL Europe and our other mobility trade shows.” Customers gain major benefits by taking advantage of the synergies with Düsseldorf’s world-leading trade shows: “We’re bringing the diverse range of uncrewed systems applications closer to the exhibiting companies at our world leading trade shows in Düsseldorf, creating major advantages for all sides. The industries there benefit significantly from emerging future technologies and represent attractive target groups for the uncrewed systems industry.”

One of the sectors that stands to benefit is retail, an area where Messe Düsseldorf already offers established platforms like the leading international retail trade show EuroShop and the leading trade show for retail technology, EuroCIS. The global market volume of drone parcel deliveries, for example, is expected to skyrocket from $528 million in 2022 to around $39 billion in 2030. EuroCIS 2025 will be held concurrently with XPONENTIAL Europe, allowing retail technology experts to gain an on-site impression of the potential of uncrewed systems. At the same time, the exhibiting companies at XPONENTIAL Europe can count on an important group of attendees being present.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI, sees this as a major advantage in the partnership with Messe Düsseldorf: “XPONENTIAL and the entire uncrewed systems industry will benefit from Messe Düsseldorf’s strong reach across the industries represented at its flagship world trade shows. Uncrewed systems are being used in more and more areas covered by the shows in Düsseldorf. XPONENTIAL is therefore not only growing geographically but also thematically.” Both partners are contributing their strengths to make it all happen: “We as AUVSI bring in our industry expertise and XPONENTIAL, which we’ve turned into the industry-leading trade show in the U.S. over the last 50 years, while Messe Düsseldorf contributes its international event expertise and its strong industry networks.”

Malte Seifert, head of the Metals, Energy & Autonomous Technologies portfolio at Messe Düsseldorf, is the project manager of XPONENTIAL Europe. "XPONENTIAL Europe will be a European trade fair – adapted to the requirements of the European market and with a focus on the civil and commercial sectors. We will stage the show at the same top standard as our other world leading trade fairs in Düsseldorf," says Seifert. With the decarbXpo for industrial decarbonization and energy efficiency, Seifert has already successfully launched a new event on an emerging topic in 2022. The event’s next edition is scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf from November 28 to 30. The portfolio also includes the world’s leading trade shows for the metallurgical and foundry industries – GIFA, METEC, THERMPROCESS and NEWCAST – which will be held in Düsseldorf from June 12 to 16, 2023 with the header “The Bright World of Metals.” Moreover, there are multiple thematic touchpoints with these trade shows, Seifert explains: “In the energy sector, drones are already inspecting large-scale wind power and solar plants, and autonomous maintenance robots are in use in steel mills. Uncrewed systems and robotics will play an increasingly important role in these industries.”

The European uncrewed systems industry welcomes the new, strong platform in Düsseldorf. “The commercial European drone market is growing continuously in leaps and bounds,” says Achim Friedl, president of JEDA, the Joint European Drone Associations. “We need a strong platform where we can connect with other industries and drive the proliferation of uncrewed systems. With XPONENTIAL, an established event is now coming to a strong trade show venue with in the center of Europe. With its numerous industry contacts, XPONENTIAL will give the European drone and robotics industry yet another significant boost.”

Messe Düsseldorf is already highlighting twelve German companies and organizations at XPONENTIAL 2023 in Denver. In addition to the City of Düsseldorf’s Office of Economic Development and NRW.GlobalBusiness, Düsseldorf Airport, the Rheinmetall subsidiary for teleoperation MIRA, and TÜV Rheinland will also be represented at the German Group Stand. In total, close to 600 companies will be presenting themselves on approximately 9,000 square meters (97,000 square feet) of exhibition space at XPONENTIAL 2023

Lars Redeligx, CEO Düsseldorf Airport

"As an excellent connected air traffic location, we are already making an important contribution to the mobility of the future. We are driving forward the development of the airport into a sustainable mobility hub and creating an optimal network of the various modes of transport. We are convinced that Advanced Air Mobility will be an important part of this sustainable transformation. As the representative of the ,German Group Stand' at XPONENTIAL, the largest airport in North Rhine-Westphalia and a direct neighbor and partner of Messe Düsseldorf, we are particularly looking forward to XPONENTIAL Europe."

Klaus Kappen, CEO MIRA GmbH and CTO Rheinmetall AG

"We are convinced that teleoperated driving will play an important role in improving the efficiency and sustainability of transportation. With teleoperated driving technology, remote control of driverless vehicles is already possible today. In the transport and logistics sector, for example, teleoperated vehicles can avoid long standing and waiting times for drivers and significantly increase vehicle utilization. We see XPONENTIAL as an ideal platform - currently in the U.S. and soon in Düsseldorf - to present our teleoperation solution to interested companies from sectors such as transportation and logistics, public transport and operators of critical infrastructures such as airports."

Bircan Taşlica, Global Head V2x, ADAS/AD and 5G,

TÜV Rheinland InterTraffic GmbH

“With its expertise in the mobility sector, TÜV Rheinland is actively helping to shape the transport revolution. Our new mobility services ensure functioning infrastructure as we test and optimize developments along the mobile value chain. Part of that is making sure that autonomous and highly automated vehicles meet safety requirements when they’re approved internationally. As a partner for manufacturers, suppliers, government agencies, startups, insurance companies and fleet providers, we ensure that the car of the future will become a reality. And we share this ambition with Messe Düsseldorf, which is finally bringing the leading trade show XPONENTIAL to Germany: Your enabler for better mobility.”

About AUVSI

Based in Washington, D.C., the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing uncrewed systems and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. Learn more at auvsi.org.

About Messe Düsseldorf

Messe Düsseldorf is one of the most successful trade show companies in the world. About 40 trade shows, including 20 world-leading shows, are held at its 613,000-square-meter (6.6 million-square-foot) exhibition center on the banks of the Rhine. Every year, the international market leaders and top decision-makers of various sectors come together in the 18 exhibition halls to present and discover innovations and to exchange ideas and network. Messe Düsseldorf's areas of expertise include “Machinery, Plants and Equipment” (including drupa, K, interpack, glasstec, wire and Tube); “Retail, Trades and Services” (EuroShop, EuroCis, ProWein); “Health and Medical Technology” (MEDICA, COMPAMED, REHACARE), “Lifestyle and Beauty” (BEAUTY, TOP HAIR); and “Leisure” (boot, CARAVAN SALON). In addition, the subsidiary Düsseldorf Congress hosts numerous conventions, corporate events, conferences and meetings each year. Outside Germany, Messe Düsseldorf organizes or participates in 65 events. The corporate group’s global network is made up of 76 foreign representatives for 139 countries – including six international subsidiaries.

