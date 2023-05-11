ATP Launches Fourth Virtual EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS) and Workshop
This year's Summit, titled "Smart AI is Here. Are You Ready?" is scheduled for June 5, 6 & 7 2023 - Registration is open
ECPS is a high-quality, learning event for anyone working in or around the field of assessment, those aspiring to do so, and those hoping to harness and invest in the newest technologies.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is pleased to announce registration is open and the full program is online for the 2023 Ed Tech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS), a two-day virtual event taking place on June 6th and 7th, 2023 and with the option to add on a Pre-Conference Workshop on June 5th.
— ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.
What is Computational Psychometrics?
Computational Psychometrics blends theory-based psychometrics and data-driven approaches from machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, speech processing and data science to help provide a better theoretical and practical framework for improving assessment and learning. ECPS is a deep dive into how computational psychometrics interfaces with emerging educational technologies to create new and better ways to support all learners – whether they are in a K-12 classroom, a college classroom, a workplace setting, or a remote learning environment.
About the ECPS Workshop
The 2023 ECPS kicks off on June 5th with a pre-summit workshop: "Generating the Future: Exploring the Possibilities and Pitfalls of Generative AI" presented by Christopher Michael Ormerod, Principal Mathematician at Cambium Assessment. This workshop will be a high-level overview of the important techniques from data science, machine learning, and natural language processing.
As Ormerod notes in his workship abstract: "With the release of generative models like ChatGPT and Dall-E, there has been an explosion of interest in generative AI. Their ability to generate high-quality content is revolutionizing the way we approach problem-solving and creativity in multiple domains. As educational specialists, these models are likely to have a lasting effect on the way in which we educate and assess students in the future. This workshop intends to expose participants to the inner workings of generative models; how they are designed, how they are trained, and how they generate text, images, and sound content. We will also discuss their limitations and what challenges they pose to equity as they become widely adopted."
About the Virtual ECPS Summit
Following the workshop, the Summit will kick off on June 6th with a panel discussion, "The AI Revolution and Its Implications for Assessments" which will focus on three areas: Implications for the constructs to be assessed; Implications for assessment development; and, Conceptual implications for working, teaching, assessing and learning alongside an intelligent tool. In the afternoon, educational sessions include, "AI in Education: The Industry Perspective," and a podcast featuring experts from the NYU Langone School of Medicine: "The Transformative Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education and Assessment."
ECPS will continue on June 7th, featuring a session by Khan Academy's Chief Learning Officer Kristen DiCerbo on "Learning and Assessment in the Age of AI." Afternoon programming will include invited sessions, panels, and an address from Jason Palmer of New Markets Venture Partners entitled: "How is AI Impacting Educational and Workforce Technologies? Better Question, What is the Cost?"
ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D. noted that, "ECPS is an opportunity to understand the building blocks of the newest technologies." He noted that the Summit is applicable to a range of audiences from data scientists to EdTech start-up professionals, and from CEO's to graduate students. "This is a high-quality, learning event for anyone working in or around the field of assessment, those aspiring to do so, and also those hoping to harness and invest in the newest technologies that are already out in the world and are changing the way we all work and learn."
This year's Summit program is sponsored by Duolingo English Test. Registration is open and Sponsorships for ECPS are available online.
