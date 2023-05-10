Breakout Social Audio Set To Dominate with Influencer-Packed Launch at VeeCon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout, the social audio platform that connects creators and fans in real-time, is set to dominate the market with its influencer-packed launch at VeeCon. Breakout's revolutionary approach to social audio will allow influencers and users to monetize directly on the app.
The event will be attended by thousands of enthusiastic creators and fans from around the world who are eager to experience the platform's unique features and capabilities. With a star line-up set to be announced at the launch on May 18th, the Breakout platform is projected to hit record downloads.
Kayleigh Jae, the Chief Marketing Officer at Breakout, expresses her excitement about the platform's upcoming launch and the positive response it is expected to receive from the community. "We are thrilled to see such a great turnout at VeeCon and to witness the enthusiasm for Breakout," Jae says. "Our platform is designed to bring creators and fans together in a meaningful way, and we are confident that our innovative approach to social audio will revolutionize the industry and give creatives the ability to capitalize in real time."
Brandon Poplstein, the COO at Breakout, is excited about the platform’s knack for creating a fun, one-of-a-kind experience for both creators and users. “Breakout’s going to shake things up, providing a top-notch experience that lets fans interact with their favorite creators like never before,” says Poplstein. He adds, “Our audio-first platform gives creators the power to chat with their fans in real-time, creating a genuine, no-filters-attached connection. It’s all about making digital engagement feel like an authentic, heart-to-heart conversation.”
The launch at VeeCon will feature a lineup of top-tier influencers, including podcasters, musicians, and social media stars, who will showcase their talent and interact with fans on the platform. The event will also include panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities for creators and fans alike.
Breakout's influencer-packed launch at VeeCon is expected to mark a significant milestone for the platform, which is set to quickly become a dominant force in the social audio market. With its unique features and capabilities, Breakout is poised to reshape the industry and create new opportunities for creators and fans to connect and engage in real time.
For more information about Breakout and its innovative social audio platform, visit the company's website at www.breakout.fm.
Julie Lokun
Julie Lokun
