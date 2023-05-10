BCI - Derby / False Swearing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/3/2023 at approximately 1134 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: False Swearing / False Reports to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Shan McGlynn
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont Department of Corrections
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/3/2023, The Vermont State Police were notified of an assault allegation made against staff members at the Northern State Correctional Facility in the City of Newport, VT.
Shan McGlynn (49), an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility, reported having been assaulted by a Vermont Department of Corrections Officer, providing a sworn statement about the incident. An investigation into the reported assault was conducted. The investigation found that no assault had occurred. McGlynn was subsequently cited for False Swearing and False Reports to Law Enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/23 at 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility (from unrelated charges)
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.