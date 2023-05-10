BCI - Derby / False Swearing

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/3/2023 at approximately 1134 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: False Swearing / False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Shan McGlynn

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont Department of Corrections

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/3/2023, The Vermont State Police were notified of an assault allegation made against staff members at the Northern State Correctional Facility in the City of Newport, VT.

Shan McGlynn (49), an inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility, reported having been assaulted by a Vermont Department of Corrections Officer, providing a sworn statement about the incident. An investigation into the reported assault was conducted. The investigation found that no assault had occurred. McGlynn was subsequently cited for False Swearing and False Reports to Law Enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/23 at 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility (from unrelated charges)

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.