Curavit Clinical Research and Ripple Science Announce Expanded Partnership with Three-Year Agreement
This expanded partnership includes exclusive features that further differentiate Curavit’s decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform.
Ripple is an essential component to everything we do and we looked at this new agreement as an opportunity to develop a solution unique to us on the Ripple platform.”ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a leading digital clinical trial software company, and Curavit Clinical Research, a decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform provider, today announced the expansion of their partnership with a new three-year agreement. The extended agreement includes exclusive features that further differentiate Curavit's DCT platform.
— Joel Morse, Curavit CEO
Under the terms of the agreement, Curavit will have access to Ripple software for additional studies to support its growing DCT platform. Curavit will also become a design partner with the right to appoint a representative to Ripple Science's Product Advisory Board (PAB). Additionally, Curavit will have the first option to be a beta site and validation partner in the release process of new features.
Joel Morse, CEO of Curavit, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Ripple is an essential component to everything we do, and we see this new agreement as an opportunity to develop a solution unique to our needs on the Ripple platform."
Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science, commented, "Working with Curavit over the past year has expanded our understanding of what is possible using Ripple software to recruit and engage patients in hard-to-reach populations. We are excited to continue working with Curavit to break new ground using technology to engage patients."
Ripple Enterprise is a direct-to-patient software platform that supports decentralized, virtual, and hybrid clinical trial services operating at scale. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables the entire clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows, driving down costs and expanding access to a more diverse pool of patients.
About Curavit:
Curavit Clinical Research is a full-service, virtual contract research organization (VCRO), focused on designing and executing digital-first decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Founded in 2020 by experts with decades of experience in technology and clinical research, Curavit leverages emerging technologies in digital health, cloud computing, and data science to recruit, engage, and monitor diverse patient populations without borders, bringing trials to patients in the cloud. Curavit’s digital-first DCTs improve timelines, reduce costs, yield real-world data, and increase patient access for therapies more effective across diverse populations. For more information, visit www.curavitclinicalresearch.com .
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Chronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
