U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market to Exceed $3.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by High Demand in Outpatient Care

The U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market is on an upward trajectory. By 2029, the market is predicted to exceed $3.6 billion.

Rising healthcare costs led to increased demand for infusion therapy devices in outpatient settings. Despite lower purchasing power, premium products remain in demand, driving market growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research.

iData Research, a globally recognized consulting and market research firm, has recently released an exclusive report on the Infusion Therapy Device Market in the United States. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. According to the report, as healthcare costs continue to rise, the infusion therapy device market is seeing a surge in growth in outpatient settings. Patients are opting for treatment in non-hospital settings like homecare, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. This trend has caused a spike in the cost per device, as alternate care sites have less purchasing power compared to group purchasing organizations. As a result, Infusion therapy products are becoming more expensive, but the demand for these premium products remains high, driving the growth of the infusion therapy device market.

This comprehensive report delves into industry dynamics, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, providing a complete analysis of all the segments of the market.

The report’s segmentation includes detailed analysis of several markets including: infusion pumps, infusion sets (IV sets), needleless connectors, stopcocks for infusion systems, intravenous filters and devices designed for blood transfusion.

Becton Dickinson led the U.S. infusion therapy device and consumables market in 2022, with a strong presence in nearly every major market segment and leading in infusion pumps, IV sets, and needleless connectors. ICU Medical was the second-largest competitor, holding major market shares in infusion pump, IV set, and needleless connector markets and acquiring Smiths Medical in 2022. Baxter ranked third, offering a comprehensive range of products in multiple market segments and maintaining its position as a strong player in the market by offering a broad portfolio of high-quality products and leveraging its extensive distribution network.

