U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market to Exceed $3.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by High Demand in Outpatient Care

Infusion Therapy Market

The U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market is on an upward trajectory. By 2029, the market is predicted to exceed $3.6 billion.

Rising healthcare costs led to increased demand for infusion therapy devices in outpatient settings. Despite lower purchasing power, premium products remain in demand, driving market growth.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a globally recognized consulting and market research firm, has recently released an exclusive report on the Infusion Therapy Device Market in the United States. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. According to the report, as healthcare costs continue to rise, the infusion therapy device market is seeing a surge in growth in outpatient settings. Patients are opting for treatment in non-hospital settings like homecare, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. This trend has caused a spike in the cost per device, as alternate care sites have less purchasing power compared to group purchasing organizations. As a result, Infusion therapy products are becoming more expensive, but the demand for these premium products remains high, driving the growth of the infusion therapy device market.

The U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market is on an upward trajectory. By 2029, the market is predicted to exceed $3.6 billion. This comprehensive report delves into industry dynamics, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, providing a complete analysis of all the segments of the market.

The report’s segmentation includes detailed analysis of several markets including: infusion pumps, infusion sets (IV sets), needleless connectors, stopcocks for infusion systems, intravenous filters and devices designed for blood transfusion.

Becton Dickinson led the U.S. infusion therapy device and consumables market in 2022, with a strong presence in nearly every major market segment and leading in infusion pumps, IV sets, and needleless connectors. ICU Medical was the second-largest competitor, holding major market shares in infusion pump, IV set, and needleless connector markets and acquiring Smiths Medical in 2022. Baxter ranked third, offering a comprehensive range of products in multiple market segments and maintaining its position as a strong player in the market by offering a broad portfolio of high-quality products and leveraging its extensive distribution network.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market and what are the market shares of the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For extended insights, be sure to read our full 2023 U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market report.

For further Information, more insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at marketing@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Dejan Popic
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market to Exceed $3.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by High Demand in Outpatient Care

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dejan Popic
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
U.S. Infusion Therapy Device Market to Exceed $3.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by High Demand in Outpatient Care
Major Drivers Fuel Growth in U.S. Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market with Stryker at the Helm
Global Dental Clear Aligner Market to Grow to a Record Value of $16.4 Billion by 2029
View All Stories From This Author