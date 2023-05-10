Lancaster County Adult Drug Court Kicks Off National Drug Court Month with Four Graduates

The Lancaster County Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony and celebration on May 1, 2023. For the four graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Judge Andrew Jacobsen presided over the ceremony, and a former drug court participant gave the guest speaker presentation.

Speaking to graduation guests, Jacobsen noted, “Their ages range from 26 to 44; they all are high school graduates or have their GED. One graduate has some college credit. They all are employed and do volunteer work. Among them, they have 2 children.” He continued, “In addition to being sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, and significant others, the graduates are also responsible and productive contributors to our community and society. With respect to being responsible and productive, you’ll be interested to know that during their time in drug court, these graduates have paid a combined total of $6,870 in Drug Court fees.”

Pictured are past and current Drug Court staff as well as graduate Corrine Kucera and Judge Andrew Jacobson.

Adult drug and problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Drug courts utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing state trial court structure. All problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Dean Rohwer, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402)441-1658 Email: drohwer@lancaster/ne.gov