Verito Inc. Targets Construction Companies for Increased Cloud Adoption, Eyeing 200% Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading cloud solution provider, has announced its focus on targeting construction companies for increased cloud adoption, intending to achieve 200% growth in the sector. With worldwide spending on public cloud moving toward $591.8 billion in 2023, the company aims to penetrate further into this industry and benefit construction firms with their innovative solutions.

The construction industry faces significant challenges in the current economic climate, including increased competition, rising costs, and a shortage of skilled labor. As a result, various companies are under pressure to find new ways to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. Cloud-based solutions offer a powerful tool to achieve these objectives, enabling them to collaborate more effectively, track projects in real-time, and improve data security. Verito Technologies recognizes the potential of cloud technology to transform the construction industry and is committed to partnering with construction companies to help them achieve their goals.

The cloud provider has a proven track record of helping businesses across a wide range of industries to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve productivity through cloud-based solutions. Notably, the firms using Sage 300 accounting software can host their desktop software on the cloud servers to better deal with the unprecedented challenges and increasing demands for efficiency, Verito's team is confident that their cloud solutions can help construction companies optimize their operations and stay competitive.

"We believe that the construction industry has enormous potential for growth and innovation through the adoption of cloud technology," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies. "Our solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of construction companies, from project management to collaboration, and we are excited to partner with them on their digital transformation journey. In addition, the target of achieving 200% growth in terms of the number of clients from this industry seems challenging and achievable, given that cloud technology adoption has become necessary."

Verito's cloud solutions offer a range of benefits to construction companies, including increased collaboration, real-time project tracking, and enhanced data security. In addition, by leveraging the power of the cloud, construction companies can improve their bottom line.

Verito Technologies is committed to helping construction companies to achieve their business objectives through innovative and cost-effective cloud solutions. With its focus on the construction industry, Verito is well-positioned to help companies overcome the sector's challenges and achieve their growth targets.

For more information about Verito Technologies and their cloud solutions, visit here: www.verito.com.

