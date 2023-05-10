Iowa Transportation Commission to meet June 13 in Burlington

Posted on: May 10, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 10, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Burlington at the Auditorium-Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, 200 N Front Street on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting.

For more information concerning the meeting or to obtain a scheduled time on the agenda, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone 515-239-1409 or email matthew.chambers@iowadot.us . Please include the general topic you wish to discuss. The statements, presentations, or suggestions should be 15 minutes or less.

On Monday, June 12, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in central Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

#