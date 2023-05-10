Streib Company to expand in St. Louis, creating 19 new jobs

Streib Company, a leading, Missouri-based electrical contractor, announced today it will expand in St. Louis, creating 19 new jobs. The company’s expansion comes as it also unveils its Streib Education Center, an in-house training facility dedicated to ensuring quality control and the continuous upskilling of employees.

“We’re pleased to see a quality, Missouri-made employer like Streib Company growing and creating jobs in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s expansion, which includes a commitment to strengthening its workforce, is a welcome addition to the St. Louis region. We wish Streib Company all the best as it continues to succeed while benefitting its local community and economy.”

Since 2004, Streib Company has been renowned for its expertise in electrical design, installation, maintenance, and repair services for a wide range of industries. The company specializes in residential, commercial, industrial, solar, security, fire alarm, and low-voltage projects. Streib Company is dedicated to the highest standards of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. The Streib Education Center will also help ensure a skilled and competitive workforce in the electrical contracting industry.

“We are excited to be expanding our team and creating new job opportunities in our community,” said Tom Streib, CEO of Streib Company. “We are committed to providing quality electrical services and solutions, and this expansion, along with the establishment of the Streib Education Center, will enable us to meet the growing demand for our services while contributing to the local economy and investing in the professional development of our employees.”

The Streib Education Center will offer training programs and resources for Streib Company employees, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement. This investment in employee education will help maintain the company’s high standards across operations. New jobs added as part of Streib Company’s expansion include positions for skilled electricians, project managers, and administrative staff, and will pay an average wage well above the county average. The company plans to increase hiring in the future.

“Streib Company’s expansion is a great example of a local business creating new opportunities for Missourians,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “It’s always exciting to see Missouri businesses thrive and have a positive impact on the communities they call home. We’re proud to have assisted Streib Company as it brings new jobs to the St. Louis area.”

For this expansion, Streib Company will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

What others are saying

“I have known Tom my entire life and the Streib Company since its inception as a one-truck company,” said State Representative Brad Christ. “Knowing the Streib family, it does not surprise me at all to see the exponential growth they have been able to achieve over the last two decades. The manner and care in which the treat their employees carries into their customer base and they have been rewarded with growth and success. I wouldn’t be surprised if I was making another comment about their growth in another decade.”

About Streib Company

Streib Company is a leading electrical contractor with years of experience in the commercial and industrial sectors. The company is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and innovative electrical solutions to its clients, with a focus on customer satisfaction and adherence to industry best practices. Streib Company’s team of highly skilled professionals consistently delivers high-quality services that meet or exceed expectations. The Streib Education Center reflects the company’s commitment to employee development and maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.