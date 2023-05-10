Recognizing the Invaluable Contributions of Early Childhood Educators

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim May 10 as Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Appreciation Day.

"It is my pleasure to recognize and celebrate the important and rewarding profession and the almost 2,800 individuals who dedicate themselves to this career," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Thank you for your impactful work and the countless hours you spend enriching children's lives. You are the leaders in early learning."

Over the last two years, the government has set in place free ECE training and professional development through Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) and College Mathieu.

It also remains committed to funding wage enhancements for educators who take courses and become certified. In summer 2021, the Government of Saskatchewan announced wage enhancements of up to $3 per hour for Level I ECEs; up to $4 per hour for Level II ECEs and up to $5 per hour for Level III ECEs.

High school students looking to pursue a career as an ECE have the opportunity through dual credit course to achieve an ECE I. This credential can be earned prior to graduating from high school.

For more information about early childhood education careers visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/education-and-child-care-facility-administration/become-an-early-childhood-educator.

