Application Process Begins for 2024 Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program Funding

PIERRE, S.D. – Letters of intent are now being accepted for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program through the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Transportation Alternatives (TA) is a program that uses federal transportation funds, designated by Congress, for specific activities that enhance the inter-modal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options. TA encompasses a variety of smaller-scale non-motorized transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to storm water and habitat connectivity.

Approximately $8 million is available in fiscal year 2024 through a competitive project selection process administered by the SDDOT Office of Project Development. Funds may be limited by the SDDOT to $600,000 per project dependent upon the number and cost of approved projects. The minimum SDDOT funding amount for infrastructure projects is $50,000. There is no minimum funding amount for non-infrastructure projects.

There is a minimum local sponsor match requirement of 18.05% for both infrastructure and non-infrastructure project proposals.

A full description of the TA program is available online on the SDDOT Transportation Alternatives webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/programs-services/programs/transportation-alternatives.

The submittal of a letter of intent form, found on the webpage,is a mandatory requirement to be eligible to submit a full application for funding. The deadline to submit the letter of intent form is Monday, July 17, 2023. This will be the only call for letters of intent for the TA program for fiscal year 2024.

Requests for additional TA program information, site visits, or to schedule a meeting to discuss a potential project should be directed to Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, at 605‐773‐4912 or by email at Logan.Gran@state.sd.us.

Following the receipt of the letter of intent, an on‐site meeting with project sponsors will be scheduled in early August. The complete TA program application deadline is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

