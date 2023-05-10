Compliance Standards LLC and E-Scrap News Launch Joint Research Project to Assess ITAD Industry Performance

New research aimed at assessing the IT asset disposition (ITAD) sector performance and outlook

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Compliance Standards and E-Scrap News are pleased to announce a joint research initiative aimed at assessing the IT asset disposition (ITAD) sector and adjacent market segments. The first survey was launched on May 4, 2023, looking at the sector’s performance at the closing of the first quarter of 2023 (1Q2023).The research authors wish to highlight their following commitment to participating organizations:1- All responses will remain entirely confidential. Analysts will access data in their aggregate format so as to review the sector as a whole. Analysts are not allowed to share company-specific information from participating respondents.2- Participating organizations will be briefed on the results after the survey is completed.3- The findings will be used by E-Scrap News to enhance its editorial work, augmenting its articles with up-to-date statistics and industry leader insight. Compliance Standards will use the data to form analyst opinions on the state of the market and report back to participants in the form of analyses and opinion pieces.Compliance Standards and E-Scrap News invite organizations operating in the following sectors to participate in the survey:● ITAD services provider (includes OEMs, lease/finance, data destruction/end-of-life equipment dismantling/remarketing of used electronics).● Electronics commodities recovery (dismantling and/or shredding/sorting of primarily end-of-life materials).● Downstream metals recovery processor (leaching, smelting, refining).● Equipment/products/software suppliers to the electronics reuse and recycling industry.● Logistics company (not including electronics processors with logistics operations).● Investors/financiers (not including electronics reuse/recycling managers with ownership interests).To participate in the survey, please visit cscorex.com Compliance Standards LLC is the only advisory firm solely dedicated to the IT Asset Disposition sector. Services range from primary and secondary research and understanding buyer and user behavior in the ITAD space, to assessing competition and market conditions. Compliance Standards LLC can be reached by email at inquiries@Compliance-Standards.com or by phone at 617-276-6035. Its website is ComplianceStandards.com For over a decade, E-Scrap News has been the definitive source of information for electronics recycling and reuse collectors, refurbishers, processors, brokers and other industry professionals looking to navigate the rapidly evolving industry. E-Scrap News is a product of Portland, Ore-based Resource Recycling, Inc., which organizes the annual E-Scrap Conference. The conference attracts around 1,200 attendees from around the globe and features over 125 exhibitors. More information is available at resource-recycling.com/e-scrap For more information, please contact:Jared PabenPortland, Oregon503-233-1305 ext.127jared@resource-recycling.com