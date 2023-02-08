Compliance Standards LLC announces 2023 ITAD Industry Advertising and Marketing Initiative

Compliance Standards LLC announces its ITAD industry’s 2023 advertising campaign, to showcase ITAD best practice and to promote leading ITAD companies.

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compliance Standards LLC is pleased to announce the launch of the ITAD industry’s 2023 advertising and marketing campaign titled “The ITAD Academy 2023.” The campaign aims at showcasing best practices in IT asset disposition in enterprise and at promoting leading ITAD companies.ITAD.Academy 2023’s three main objectives consist of:1- Educating IT leaders and managers on the proper IT asset disposition practices.2- Promoting the top brands of leading service providers3- Helping ITAD companies introduce their offerings to enterprise IT leaders.This year, Compliance Standards will work with leading media partners to promote the campaign and reach a wide audience of CIOs, IT managers, procurement officers, and others. During the subsequent four quarters, Compliance Standards will alternate among media outlets to reach a wide range of IT decision makers.Compliance Standards will use four distinct marketing tools to achieve the above listed objected:1- The CS Lead Capture Platform2- CS’ ITAD Leadership Brand Promotion3- CS Publishing4- Direct Promotion and MessagingThe campaign will be rolled out on the quarterly basis, with sponsors given the opportunity to contribute to any campaign’s length to accommodate their go-to-market strategy, budget and other requirements.To find out more, please visit https://compliancestandards.com/the-itad-marketing-coalition/ or to speak to a Compliance Standards, please book an analyst here: https://compliancestandards.com/schedule-consultation/ To discuss the upcoming campaign, Compliance Standards will hold of a Zoom conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM eastern time. During the call, Principal Analyst David Daoud will present research summary on ITAD Customers’ Path to Purchase and Buyers’ Touch Points. During the call, David will position the campaign within the context of a buyer’s experience as defined by research. To sign up for the Zoom briefing, please fill out this form: https://compliancestandards.com/register-to-the-16-february-2023-zoom-briefing/ “ITAD in the enterprise has long been ignored by those tasked to ensure their company's compliance on a number of issues. And efforts by leading ITAD service providers to elevate the industry have not reached their maximum effectiveness. Our research indicates that the industry has to be much more proactive to educate corporate users in the sensitive areas of data security, the environment and so many other key functions important to companies," says David Daoud, Principal Analyst at Compliance Standards LLC. "We hope this initiative will start the process of standardizing and centralizing knowledge on ITAD practices,” adds David.Compliance Standards LLC is the only advisory firm solely dedicated to the IT Asset Disposition sector. Services range from primary and secondary research and understanding buyer and user behavior in the ITAD space, to assessing competition and market conditions. Compliance Standards LLC can be reached by email at inquiries@Compliance-Standards.com or by phone at 617-276-6035.David DaoudCompliance Standards LLC+1 617-276-6035DDaoud@Compliance-Standards.com