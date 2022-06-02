Compliance Standards LLC Recognizes Leading ITAD Vendors in the US Market, Releases 2022 Vendor Reputation Rating
Here is the list of the highest rated vendors in the IT Asset Disposition sector in the US who earned the trust of their customers.BOSTON, MA, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSTON, Mass., 2 June 2022 - Compliance Standards LLC is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 ITAD Vendor Reputation Ratings. The ratings are the result of the gathering of feedback from customers of 31 US-based IT Asset Disposition vendors. The vendors serve enterprise-class clients in the United States, handling their IT hardware disposition or decommissioning, offering related services that include data security, environmental-compliant recycling, and asset management.
Several criteria were used to score vendor activity, resulting in a reputation star rating, and include:
• Portfolio of service offerings (depth and breadth)
• Quality of work
• Relationship
• Pricing
• Flexibility and customization
• Management Vision.
Combining the attributes above, Compliance Standards LLC is please to announce that top-10 rated vendors with ratings of four and 4.5 stars, are:
1. All Green Electronics Recycling: Aliso Viejo, CA: 4.5 stars
2. Cascade Asset Management: Madison, WI: 4.5 stars
3. ERI: Fresno, CA: 4.5 stars
4. Anything IT: North Bergen, NJ: 4.5 stars
5. IBM Global Asset Recovery Services: Armonk, NY: 4.5 stars
6. Dell: Round Rock, TX: 4.5 stars
7. Curvature: Santa Barbara, CA: 4.0 stars
8. Apto: Atlanta, GA: 4.0 stars
9. Atlantix: Norcross, GA: 4/0 stars
10. Regency Technologies: Cleveland, OH: 4.0 stars
The vendors listed above, and 14 others rated four stars, boast a significant level of loyalty among their clients. They have excelled in one or more of the six attributes used to measure reputation.
As such, Compliance Standards acknowledges ERI as the highest rated vendor for the attribute of ‘Quality of Work.’ Cascade Asset Management rated first among all vendors for the attribute of ‘Strength of Relationship.’ The highest rated vendor for the breadth and depth of their 'Portfolio of Service Offering' went to RE-Source Partners. For the attribute of ‘Pricing Perception,’ CWI rated as the top vendor based on its customer feedback. AnythingIT held the first position for ‘Flexibility and Customization." It also scored the highest when it comes to ‘Company Vision.’
These results are indicative of a vibrant and well-respected group of pure-play vendors. These are vendors that boast multiple channel positions and great marketing and go-to-market strategies, serving a diverse group of clients, albeit in many cases at the regional level. These vendors have managed to convince clients of their ability to deliver quality services and have generated therefore strong reputation ratings.
Access to the data is available to clients at http://ComplianceStandards.com/
Compliance Standards LLC is the only advisory firm solely dedicated to the IT Asset Disposition sector. Services range from primary and secondary research and understanding buyer and user behavior in the ITAD space, to assessing competition and market conditions. Compliance Standards LLC can be reached by email at inquiries@Compliance-Standards.com or by phone at 508-981-6937.
