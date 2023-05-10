OpenPlay Adds Video to Direct Delivery Feature
Launching Direct Delivery and now Video Delivery cements our efforts to help the indie label community break away from the legacy model for digital distribution.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenPlay Inc., provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, announced today the rollout of their new Video Delivery feature. Designed as an extension of their Direct Delivery product, the new feature lets OpenPlay users who have secured their own licensing deals with DSPs, either directly or through a third party such as Merlin, to quickly and seamlessly deliver their video assets and corresponding metadata to all major music services (DSPs) with the push of a button
After launching Direct Delivery for the independent label community to help them seamlessly deliver music to DSPs without friction or proprietary data barriers, OpenPlay has now launched the capability to deliver video assets. As with Direct Delivery, users are responsible for managing their royalties based on their existing direct or third-party licensing deals with each DSP, as well as handling their own marketing and promotional efforts.
Video Delivery enables fully validated deliveries from within the OpenPlay platform, where users’ assets and data are already stored. One click seamlessly packages all of a release’s metadata and assets into the DDEX ERN format and delivers it to any number of major DSPs around the world for public viewing, all included in the same flat fee for Direct Delivery.
“Launching Direct Delivery and now Video Delivery cements our efforts to help the indie label community break away from the legacy model for digital distribution,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer. “Last-mile delivery is not and should not be a competitive advantage, and we’re happy to be leading the charge to allow labels to handle their assets, data, and now video delivery on their own terms, all in one place.”
The new Video Delivery feature is available to all OpenPlay users along with other powerful tools, including OpenPlay’s release management platform for distributors and major label groups. .
About OpenPlay
OpenPlay is the music industry’s leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs — it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplaydirect.com.
