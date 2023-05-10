Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Co-Founder Participates in MOAA Advocacy in Action on Capitol Hill

Pathfinders Co-Founder, Renee Matthews, joined the Military Officers Association of America on Capital Hill for the annual Advocacy in Action event.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Co-Founder, Renee Matthews, joined the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) on Capital Hill for the organization’s annual Advocacy in Action (AiA) event. Members from over 170 MOAA Chapters gathered on April 26th to inform legislators and aides about MOAA’s top legislative priorities. Topics on the docket included restoring the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) to 100% and preserving access to the TRICARE pharmacy network.

Renee Matthews from Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions shared her excitement about attending the AiA event. “This is the first year the event has been held in person since 2019. Seeing all the MOAA Chapters and hearing about what everyone is working on for the community was wonderful. I’m so proud Pathfinders continues to support these efforts for our Military Officers!”

MOAA is an organization close to home for Pathfinders senior move management company. Co-Founder Renee Matthews is heavily involved in the military community and has over 30 years of experience in the senior living industry. Veterans are some of her most beloved clients so Matthews jumped at the opportunity to be an active member of MOAA. Additionally, Renee has supported USSOCOM, SOCCENT, 6th & 927th Wings. Currently, she serves as one of the Board of Director members for the 927th Reserve Wing & the Chairperson for the Surviving Spouse Committee at MacDill.

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their white glove services help those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include move management and downsizing, collaborative divorce, organizing and decluttering, real estate support, mental health moves, and extreme content assistance. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process. Talk to a specialist about coordinating a tailored move for you and your family today!