[“1+4” Diversified Development Strategy] Macao and Hengqin Constantly Expand Platform through Synergistic Development

MACAU, May 10 - In an effort to advocate for enterprises’ overall business deployment based on the Macao-Hengqin synergistic development whilst keeping in line with the “1+4” industrial layouts so as to further promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) teamed up with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) to conduct overseas investment promotion and field visits in Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries in succession during the period from March to April 2023. Recently, it is said that the representatives of Portugal’s chambers of commerce will pay a return visit to Macao and have field inspection in the Co-operation Zone soon.

Increasing vitality promoting sustainable development of Macao and Hengqin

During the investment promotion launched for enterprises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Portugal and Singapore, Macao and Hengqin jointly demonstrated their development strength and potential. In a more targeted manner, a total of 17 projects were signed, nearly 350 business matching sessions and negotiations were facilitated.

On 9 May, another major investment promotion event – 2023 Hengqin Global Investment Promotion Conference will kick off in the Co-operation Zone. As the first large promotion event held by the Co-operation Zone in China since its inception, the promotion conference will be hosted by the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone, and is expected to have over 300 participants. During the conference, the host will showcase its business environment to the world and invite overseas investors to Macao and Hengqin for field inspection.

According to the work schedule, the preparatory work is under way for a series of investment promotion events to be held by Macao and Hengqin in more countries and regions. In the future, IPIM and the Co-operation Zone will work together to promote the new pattern of synergistic industrial development – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing” through a wide variety of national and international conferences and exhibitions. With the promotional video and brochures, the two sides will provide domestic and foreign enterprises an in-depth introduction of the Macao-Hengqin synergistic effect of “1+1＞2”, and improve their investment intention, in pursuit of a broader business stage.

Macao-Hengqin synergy and complementary advantages achieved

Located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macao and Hengqin join hands to achieve complementary advantages. Leveraging the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, Macao has a number of business advantages under the framework of “One Country, Two Systems”, such as free ports, separate customs areas, as well as its unique development position as “One Center, One Platform, One Base”.

The Co-operation Zone has been strategically positioned as a new platform to promote a appropriately diversified economy in Macao; a new space to facilitate Macao residents’ life and employment; a new demonstration to enrich the implementation of “One Country, Two Systems”, and a new pioneer to promote development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.