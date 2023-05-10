Macao Polytechnic University Awards Scholarships to 600 Outstanding Students

MACAU, May 10 - The Macao Polytechnic University held the 2023 Scholarship Award Ceremony at the University Auditorium on April 22. Scholarships were awarded to 600 outstanding students to recognise their excellent achievements in different academic and professional fields, and to encourage students to continue to strive for academic excellence and motivation. MPU aims to cultivate young leaders who are creative and competitive with an international perspective to contribute to the country.

Im Sio Kei, Rector of MPU, thanked the community and scholarship donors for their support and congratulated the awardees. In line with MPU’s motto “knowledge, expertise, global vision”, the University strives to cultivate application-oriented talents who love the country and Macao, have an international vision and global competitiveness, and are committed to contribute to Macao, the country and the world. In order to tie in with the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MPU actively deploys talent training, scientific research, innovation and social services areas, including the launch of a number of new degree programmes in the new academic year 2023/2024, so as to reserve high-quality talents for the development of emerging industries such as general health, modern finance, high and new technology, exhibition commerce and trade, culture and sports. The University cooperates with world-renowned universities and institutions to build laboratories to strengthen efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the transformation of scientific research achievements, and to actively build Macao as an examination and certification center, thus contributing to the moderate economic diversification of Macao's economy.

At the award ceremony, the awardees received scholarship certificates from the guests and took pride in their achievements. Awarded students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the University and scholarship donors for their support and encouragement. The award is not only an affirmation of their past efforts, but also represents the expectation and stimulation for the future. The awardees understand that this honour brings along a greater responsibility; facing the future, they will strive to improve their comprehensive quality with a more humble and passionate attitude. They will not only aim to attain more achievements in academic fields, but also be role models to encourage more Macao young people to work hard, bravely climb the peak of knowledge, realise the value of life, and jointly contribute their wisdom and strength to the prosperity and development of the country.

Scholarship donors and their representatives in the ceremony included (in no particular order): Mr Wong Kin Mou, Head of the Department of Educational Research and Planning of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Macao SAR; Mr Au Weng Chi, Director of Macao Foundation; Mr Si Hou, Director-General of Henry Fok Foundation; The Macao Association of Banks; Ms Susana de Souza So, Member of the Board of Macau Lawyers Association; Mr. Lau Sek In, Financial Controller of Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre; Mr. Jay Chun, Chairman of Paradise Entertainment Limited; Mr Francis Tan, Vice President of Learning & Talent Management of MGM; Ms Christina Sin, Assistant Vice President of Public Relations, Corporate and Community Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr Sam Chong Nin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Mr Thomas Lau, Vice President of Human Resources of Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A.; Mr Daniel Shim, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr Ho Wai Ip, General Assembly Secretary of Ho Chun Kei Charity Association; Mr Leong Sio Hong, General Manager of Personal Banking and Channel Management of Bank of China Macau Branch; Mr Edmond Chan, General Manager of Personal Banking Department of Tai Fung Bank Limited; Mr Sun Xiaoyong, Assistant Head of Executive Office Department of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited; Banco Nacional Ultramarino, S.A.; Ms Pan Yan, Vice General Manager of Human Resources Department of Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited; Mr Keegan Cheang, Director of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A.; Mr Henry Fung, Corporate Sales Department Regional Manager of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited; Ms Paula Yung, Human Resources Senior Manager of Companhia de Telecomunicação de Macau, S.A.R.L. – CTM; Ms Chan Man Chi, Director of Jump Sport Products Co., Limited; Dr. Sijian Li, Program Leader in PgD, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Seng San Enterprises Ltd.; CPA Australia and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.