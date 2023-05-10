Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: U.S. Jobs Market Remains Strong but May Be Cooling Down
NPI acts as the United States headquarters for our international clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The jobs market came in much better than expected.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and lower inflation, the job market has continued to stay strong,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl.
The April jobs report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 253,000 with the unemployment rate decreasing to 3.4 percent. Bloomberg surveyed economists who were predicting only 180,000 new jobs.
“However, the numbers for February and March were revised lower by a combined 149,000 jobs,” Gould said. “These lower revisions may allow the Fed to pause interest rate hikes at its June meeting.
“The Fed is carefully juggling the need to lower inflation and the prospect of a recession if it raises interest rates too high,” he added.
Gould and his NPI team pay close attention to the economy.
“We work with domestic and international health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that want to expand sales or launch products in the United States,” he added. “NPI acts as the United States headquarters for our international clients.”
Gould also developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform that emphasizes cost efficiency and speed to market.
“During my more than three decades as a retail professional, I saw many great products fail to connect with retailers and consumers,” he said. “I also saw product manufacturers eat through their profit margins when they tried to build an infrastructure from the ground up.”
With the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI provides all the services needed for a successful product launch.
“We have a veteran sales team, in-house marketing agency, and logistical and operational support,” Gould said. “We combine a strategic marketing campaign with media outreach, TV promotion, ads, and social media campaigns to bring our clients’ products to the attention of the American consumer.”
