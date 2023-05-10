Driving School of North Texas Hires Three New Staff to Enhance Its Driving Education

Voted Best Driving School in McKinney Driving School McKinney Serving McKinney Tx Driving School Students for Over 18 Years

Driving School of North Texas hires three new certified driving instructors to enhance its Frisco and McKinney driving schools.

The addition of Mr. Rainwater, Mr. Evans, and Ms. Collis to our team enhances our ability to provide the community with outstanding driving education and is an excellent fit for our driving school.” — Stephen Hilz, Owner - Driving School of North Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, USA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Driving School of North Texas, a locally owned and operated driving school, is pleased to announce the addition of three new professional driver education instructors to its team. The driving school's commitment to providing top-quality instruction to its students and serving the community with outstanding service has led to the hiring of Jermaine Rainwater, Joel Evans, and Sue Collis.Mr. Rainwater received his degree in Criminal Justice from Everest College in 2004 and has joined the Frisco East team . Mr. Evans, a retired coach who has spent years educating and mentoring young teens, has joined the Allen team. Finally, Ms. Collis, a practicing educator at a local ISD, has joined the McKinney driving school team.Stephen Hilz, the owner of Driving School of North Texas, commented on the new hires, stating, "The addition of Mr. Rainwater, Mr. Evans, and Ms. Collis to our team will enhance our ability to provide the community with outstanding service. Their years of experience and qualifications make them an excellent fit for our driving school, and we are thrilled to have them join our team."Driving School of North Texas’ instructors are licensed by the State of Texas in Driver Education. This certification requires each in-car instructor to complete 90 hours of training, while classroom instructors must complete 138 hours of training. Every year DSNT conducts Continuing Education classes designed to improve our curriculum and our instructor’s teaching skills. To date, DSNT’s staff have combined experience of over 80 years teaching beginner drivers.Driving School of North Texas is committed to providing top-quality instruction to its students and holds its instructors to the highest TDLR standards. This level of training is essential in providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become responsible and safe drivers on Texas roads.Driving School of North Texas has four North Dallas metro locations, making it convenient for parents and students to access their services. The four locations include Allen TX, Frisco (East) TX, Frisco (West) TX, and McKinney TX. The school's extensive course offerings cater to both teenagers and adults, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking to improve their driving skills.Teenagers can choose from Teen Driving Lessons only, Teen Traditional Driving Classes, Teen Online Driving Classes, and Teen Remote Classes. These courses provide students with a comprehensive understanding of driving laws, road safety, and driving skills, helping them become responsible drivers.Adults can also benefit from the school's services, which include Adult Driving Lessons, Adult Online Driving Classes and preparation for the DPS Road Test. These courses are tailored to suit the needs of adult learners, including those who have never driven before or need a refresher course to boost their confidence on the road.In addition to its course offerings, Driving School of North Texas offers DPS Authorized Road Tests. This service provides students with a stress-free way to take their road test without the hassle of scheduling with the Department of Public Safety.The DPS Authorized Road Test is designed to assess a driver's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle on the road and to ensure that the driver is knowledgeable about traffic laws and safety regulations. The test is a mandatory requirement for individuals who want to obtain their driver's license in Texas. This includes teens who have completed the 32 hours classroom and 14 hours in-car driver education program or who are over the age of 18 and have completed a 6-hour Online Texas Driver Education Course.The Texas DPS Authorized Road Test consists of two parts: a driving skills test and a knowledge test. The driving skills test assesses a driver's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle on the road. During the driving skills test, the driver will be asked to perform a variety of maneuvers, such as parallel parking, turning, backing up, and stopping. The driver will also be asked to demonstrate their ability to drive on the road in a variety of traffic situations.Driving School of North Texas has been providing high-quality driving lessons and courses to teenagers and adults in McKinney, Texas, and the surrounding areas for over 18 years. The school's commitment to excellence has made it a top-rated driving school in the area.Steve and Tammy Hilz, the owners of Driving School of North Texas, have created a safe and supportive learning environment where students can acquire quality driving skills and life-saving techniques. The school's mission is to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become responsible and safe drivers on Texas roads.For more information about Driving School of North Texas and its range of services, including its new staff hires, please visit their website www.drivingschoolofnorthtexas.com . Contact Stephen Hilz at 214.504.9292 for inquiries concerning the content in this announcement.With the addition of these new professional driver education instructors, Driving School of North Texas is well-positioned to continue providing top-quality instruction to its students and serving the community with outstanding service. The school's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing a safe and supportive learning environment make it an excellent choice for anyone seeking high-quality driving lessons and courses in McKinney, Texas, and the surrounding areas.

