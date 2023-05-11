CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Columbus, Ohio
The CA-based startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
In the Columbus, OH area, more and more families see pets as members of their family, so it is important for them to have more personal or private options.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Columbus, OH. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Kristin Maul
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I hope that every family in the Kansas City area becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pets,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia. “Giving a beloved dog or cat a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of home surrounded by loved ones is such a gift. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear our customers' heartfelt appreciation when they are able to say ‘goodbye’ to their pets in their own home.”
"I am passionate about mental health for my patients and their families. Providing end of life care in a way that can ease the burden a family feels is a way that I can truly make an impact" says Dr Kristin Maul, a veterinarian with over 10 years of experience. “In the Columbus, OH area, more and more families see pets as members of their family, so it is important for them to have more personal or private options. Many families feel that having the pet in their own home can provide a much better experience for the pet. There, they can be comfortable and surrounded by their loving family.”
Dr. Maul services Columbus, OH and surrounding neighborhoods including Westerville, Dublin, Grove City, Hilliard, Newark, Lancaster, Reynoldsburg, Delaware, Pickerington, Powell, Canal Winchester, Lewis Center, Pataskala, Blacklick, Galloway, New Albany, Circleville, London, and Logan.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfortable environment: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to be in their own familiar and comfortable environment, reducing their stress and anxiety during their final moments.
2. Reduced stress for owners: Taking a pet to a veterinary clinic for euthanasia can be a stressful experience for both the pet and the owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation and allows owners to be present with their pets in a more relaxed setting.
3. More time with the pet: In-home euthanasia allows owners to spend more time with their pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing for a more peaceful transition.
4. Personalized experience: In-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
5. Privacy: In-home euthanasia provides privacy for both the pet and the owner, allowing them to grieve in their own way without feeling exposed to others.
Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.
Quality of Life Assessment
CodaPet’s Quality of Life Assessment is a tool used to help pet parents evaluate the well-being of their pets. This assessment takes into account various factors such as physical health, behavior, and emotional state to determine the overall quality of life of a pet.
The assessment involves a series of questions that are designed to evaluate different aspects of a pet's life. For example, questions may be asked about the pet's appetite, mobility, and level of activity. Other questions may focus on the pet's behavior, such as whether they are showing signs of anxiety or aggression.
The results of the assessment can be used to gain an overall view of the pet's quality of life by exploring the individual areas where decline may have occurred. Assessment tools such as this one can be repeated over time to track subtle changes which might otherwise escape a pet parent’s notice.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; West Palm Beach, FL; and Ocala, FL. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
At-Home Pet Euthanasia