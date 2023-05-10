The Inaugural NFTY Awards Moved to Fall 2023 Due to WGA Strike
We understand the impact that the writers’ strike is having on the entire industry, and we stand in solidarity with the WGA writers and their cause.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As an act of solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, The Academy of Digital Arts, Sciences, & Culture (ADASC) today announced that the inaugural NFTY Awards will be postponed until Fall 2023.
— E! Entertainment Television founder, Larry Namer
“We understand the impact that the writers’ strike is having on the entire industry, and we stand in solidarity with the WGA writers and their cause,” says Larry Namer, co-executive producer of the NFTYS and founder of E! Entertainment Television. “We hope that a resolution can be reached soon, and we look forward to continuing with our roadmap of announcing the amazing creators and cultural innovators in web3 over the coming weeks and to celebrating the incredible next-generation talents in art, digital sciences, and culture this fall, when it is more appropriate.”
The NFTY Awards, created to celebrate achievements, innovation, and creatives in the web3 space, were originally slated to be broadcast live from Las Vegas on June 14, 2023. However, with the current WGA strike affecting the entire industry, the executive producers and ADASC organizing members have decided to reschedule the event until Fall 2023. The official new live global broadcast date will be announced soon, out of respect for the creatives currently impacted by the labor dispute.
“We exist to highlight and celebrate the positive impact of the creative community. By using and leveraging breakthrough technology, we can highlight new expressions of culture and new business model incentives between the creators and their audiences,” comments Chris J Snook, co-executive producer & creator of the NFTYS.
“It didn’t feel appropriate to stick with the original broadcast date amid so many creatives in a battle over their livelihoods. We look forward to an even brighter and more impactful show this Fall,” he adds.
The executive producers and organizers are working closely with industry professionals and ADASC members in entertainment and web3 to monitor the situation and determine the best ways to support creators, while having additional time to educate, engage, and formulate the awards ceremony execution through the summer. Further updates and information will be available on the website at https://nftys.org.
ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ART, SCIENCES, & CULTURE (ADASC) - ADASC is a social benefit diversified DAO advancing the benevolent use of breakthrough technology innovation across Art, Sciences, and Culture. Its membership includes a variety of invite-only and public tiers that form the decentralized and diverse nomination committee of awardees and grants at its annual public celebration and broadcast of The Annual NFTY Awards Gala. For more information about membership to the Academy and nominations for The NFTYS please visit https://nftys.org
###
Nicole Goesseringer
The NFTY Awards
+1 310-804-0964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn