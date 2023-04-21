Richard Attias & Associates Signs On As Presenting Sponsor and Official Brand Partner of The NFTY Awards

Executive producers web3 entrepreneur Chris J. Snook and E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Namer will host The NFTY Awards in The NIKO Theatre at Worre Studios in Las Vegas on June 14, 2023, and it will be streamed worldwide via a live, pay-per-view broadcast. The evening’s flagship award, The Nakamoto NFTY - Innovator of the Year, will be presented by Alexandra Attias Mayer, RA&A’s Head of U.S. Production.
RA&A Sport & Entertainment, the branch of RA&A behind multiple opening ceremonies and Broadway’s A Doll’s House, has also joined The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences and Culture (ADASC), the governing body of The NFTYS, as a founding member to assist in curating, showcasing, and highlighting the leading innovators and creators in web3.
“Our partnership with Richard Attias & Associates is multi-faceted, with a long-term focus and shared mutual commitment to elevate the web3 space and make this global platform a source of discovery, recognition, empowerment, and education in the months and years to come,” comments Snook.
“At RA&A, our motto is ‘we need to inspire,’ and we have signed on as a presenting sponsor of the inaugural NFTY Awards show because we believe that we should support people who are entering the emerging multi-trillion-dollar token economy as creators, contributors, and collectors,” says RA&A Founder and Executive Chairman Richard Attias.
“As a production company, we have collectively formed a powerfully aligned triad around the NFTYS platform that brings the best of web3 technology and artist communities together with the best of Hollywood and entertainment,” says Larry Namer. “Add to the mix, Richard Attias & Associates, the world’s most influential platform curator to elevate the space and those driving it forward.”
Public nominations for the inaugural awards have been extended until May 1, 2023 at https://nftys.org
As previously announced, DeFiance Media will replay The NFTY Awards on the weekend following the live broadcast, from June 16-18, via its OTT reach through SlingTV and 165 million homes in key global markets. Comcast affiliate Galaxy Digital Cable will cover the U.S. markets, reaching an additional 28 million homes for a period of three months immediately following the live broadcast.
ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ART, SCIENCES, & CULTURE (ADASC) - ADASC is a social benefit diversified DAO advancing the benevolent use of breakthrough technology innovation across Art, Sciences, and Culture. Its membership includes a variety of invite-only and public tiers that form the decentralized and diverse nomination committee of awardees and grants at its annual public celebration and broadcast of The Annual NFTY Awards Gala. For more information about membership to the Academy, nominations for The NFTYS, and tickets to the live PPV event, please visit https://nftys.org Twitter: @thenftys https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-academy-of-digital-art-sciences-culture/
ABOUT RICHARD ATTIAS & ASSOCIATES (RA&A): RA&A empowers global leaders to drive positive impact through high-profile live experiences and influential platforms. The world-renowned creative and technical teams at RA&A Sport & Entertainment design and execute awe-inspiring sport ceremonies, cultural festivals, entertainment events, and permanent shows. Learn more at RichardAttiasAssociates.com Twitter: @RichardAttiasAs https://www.linkedin.com/company/richard-attias-&-associates/
Nicole Goesseringer
The NFTYS
+1 310-804-0964
nicolekultura@gmail.com
THE NFTYS - Trailer -Coming June 14 2023
