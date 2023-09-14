nBrain AI and Twin Protocol Announce Strategic Partnership Launched at Breathe Conference 2023
Partnership Will Empower Generative Brand Engagement through Custom AI Twins, Sovereign Training Data, and Blockchain Solutions
By merging the strengths of both teams and technologies at nBrain AI and Twin Protocol, we aim to reshape the way businesses perceive and utilize AI and blockchain and own the data it generates."”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday from the expo floor at the Breathe Convention, nBrain AI, a leading innovator in self-sovereign artificial intelligence solutions, announced a transformative partnership with Twin Protocol, a trailblazer in AI twin and blockchain technology. This collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to helping businesses navigate the complexities of AI and blockchain, addressing pivotal business and privacy challenges.
A Leap Forward in AI and Blockchain Synergy
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses demand cutting-edge solutions that not only address current challenges but also future-proof their operations. nBrain AI and Twin Protocol, each a titan in their respective arenas, have recognized this need and joined forces. By synergizing intuitive data analysis and front end usability with robust blockchain technology built for digital twins, this partnership promises a realm where seamless connections, smart automations that drive generative customer-experiences, and innovative content creation are the norm, not the exception.
“Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation. Our partnership with nBrain AI represents a shared vision for the future of technology, where AI and blockchain converge to create unprecedented opportunities for individuals and businesses. We're not just unveiling a partnership; we're introducing the next era of digital transformation." - Stacey Engle, CEO of Twin Protocol.
nBrain AI's commitment to elevating businesses through AI melds perfectly with Twin Protocol's vision of a blockchain-enhanced future and decentralized AI ecosystem. The fusion of their technologies paves the way for businesses to harness limitless possibilities, transforming mundane processes into smart, automated, and efficient operations.
Experience the Future at Breathe Convention at Booth #911
Showcasing the Confluence of AI and Blockchain
Live Demonstrations of Joint Solutions
In-depth Technical Sessions with Industry Experts
Both nBrain AI and Twin Protocol are set to showcase the fruits of their collaboration at the upcoming Breathe Convention in Las Vegas from September 13-15, 2023. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand the groundbreaking innovations birthed from this partnership.
"This partnership signifies a monumental step for both nBrain AI and Twin Protocol. By merging the strengths of both teams and technologies, we aim to reshape the way businesses perceive and utilize AI and blockchain and own the data it generates. We eagerly anticipate an enthusiastic response to their joint solutions at the Breathe Convention expo floor this week," remarked Chris J Snook who brokered the ecosystem partnership between the parties.
Partnership Committed to Delivering Excellence
This alliance promises more than just innovative solutions. It pledges a commitment to helping businesses thrive in an increasingly digital age, ensuring they remain competitive, agile, and ahead of the curve.
nBrain AI and Twin Protocol's partnership sets a gold standard in AI and blockchain integration. To delve deeper into this exciting partnership and the solutions it offers, visit www.nbrain.ai and www.twinprotocol.com or contact Cary Johnson directly.
About nBrain AI and Twin Protocol
nBrain AI, a vanguard in artificial intelligence solutions, is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize business operations. Twin Protocol, a pioneer in blockchain technology, is committed to fortifying businesses with robust and secure blockchain solutions.
Together, they stand as a beacon for businesses looking to transcend traditional boundaries and embrace a generative future enriched with innovation, sovereign data ownership, and security.
