Registration Opens for Media Access to the 20th National Jamboree in West Virginia

Scouts raft the New River at surprise rapids as a part of their BSA National Jamboree Skateboarding at the Summit Bechtel Reserve offers something for every ability, from beginner to seasoned thrasher. During the National Jamboree, Scouts enjoy a wide range of different shooting experiences. The BSA delivers the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be Prepared. For Life.

Ten-Day Event Offers the Adventure of Lifetime for over 15,000 Scouts | Media Opportunities for Amazing Sights, Sounds, and Stories

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the working media may now register for credentials to cover the 20th National Jamboree, which will be held from July 19-28, 2023, at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

National Jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Boy Scouts of America. Gathering thousands of Scouts and volunteer leaders every four years, the Jamboree offers a program of educational and training events; high adventure activities; tests of strength and endurance; entertainment, and camaraderie with fellow Scouts from around the nation. National Jamboree is the best of Scouting rolled into 10 days of friends, fun and adventure!

Held in the wilds of West Virginia, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is a training, Scouting, and adventure center for the millions of youths and adults involved in the Boy Scouts of America and anyone who loves the outdoors. Bordering the New River Gorge National Park, the site also serves as the permanent home for the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamborees and features more than 14,000 acres of excitement and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will help attendees “Live Scouting’s Adventure.” From one of the longest zipline courses in North America and world-class skate park, to BMX racing, rock climbing, patch trading, and entertainment, the 20th National Jamboree will be filled with all that Scouting has to offer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The National Jamboree provides journalists opportunities for amazing sights, sounds and stories. The BSA’s dedicated Media Team will be on hand to assist you in securing the best coverage possible. Please review the guidance below to assure a successful experience.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Media credentials will be issued to working media, as space allows. If media are not working on a story, visitor passes are available at the Visitor Information Site. All working media must register for credentials on https://jamboree.scouting.org/media/ using the form provided. No written or phone requests will be accepted.

BROADCAST CAPABILITIES

Television live trucks or satellite trucks for live shots or broadcasts cannot be accommodated on the Jamboree site. A limited number of satellite trucks can be accommodated at The Ruby Welcome Center. Please contact PR@Scouting.org to request access for satellite trucks.

MEDIA ARRIVALS IN WEST VIRGINIA AND SITE ACCESS PROCEDURES

From July 20th through July 27th, media must check in each day at The Ruby Welcome Center to receive their Jamboree Media Credential and then media must clear the visitor security screening. All media credentials must be returned each day at the conclusion of the visit.

The Ruby Welcome Center

55 Hazel Ruby Lane

Mt Hope, WV 25880

PLEASE NOTE: No media will be allowed directly on the Summit site and must follow the media credentialing procedure below to gain access.

The Jamboree Media Credentialing hours are listed below, but generally they are 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day and are subject to change without notice based on weather or other operational factors. Media that have pre-registered and requesting credentials for the first time at the Ruby Welcome Center must show proof of professional affiliation and a driver’s license or passport identification.

Media vehicles may be parked in the Ruby Welcome Center guest parking lot (gravel lot) behind or just beyond the Welcome Center parking lot, unless arrangements have been made to park a satellite truck at the flat lot adjacent to the Welcome Center.

TRANSPORTATION

Media will only be transported to and from the Summit via the designated media van, with pick up and drop offs occurring only at the Ruby Welcome Center. Please note that it typically takes up to 30 minutes to get to the Summit Center and more than 15 minutes to get from the Summit Center back to the Ruby Welcome Center.

Personal or media vehicles will not be permitted on the Summit site. The media van will not make intermittent stops between the Summit and the Ruby Welcome Center. If media miss the media van departure time, no additional transportation will be provided.

SCHEDULING

From July 20th through July 27th, media will be able to choose from one of two coverage period windows for covering the National Jamboree each day.

For the most part, coverage and interview opportunities will be identical during these two periods. The two windows are being offered as a way to allow media to report on the Jamboree and come and go without having to spend all day on site.

Sample Day

7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

- 7:00 a.m.: Media arrive at the Ruby Welcome Center for check-in.

- 7:30 a.m.: Media van departs for the Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR).

- 8 a.m.–Noon: On-site National Jamboree experiences/coverage opportunities

- Noon: Media van departs for the Ruby Welcome Center. (Media may stay on site if they desire for the entirety of both media coverage periods.)

- 12:30 p.m.: Media van arrives at the Ruby Welcome Center.

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

- 12:30 p.m.: Media arrive at the Ruby Welcome Center for check-in.

- 1:00 p.m.: Media van departs for SBR.

- 1:30 p.m. 5:00 p.m.: On-site National Jamboree experiences/coverage opportunities

- 5 p.m.: Media van departs for Ruby Welcome Center

- 5:30 p.m.: Media van arrives at the Ruby Welcome Center

SUMMIT ACCESS

Upon arrival at the Summit Center, media will be assigned to and escorted by a Jamboree Media Team member. Media must remain with their assigned media escort at all times while on site. Media will be able to see exhibits, visit the main retail store, purchase food, and experience Summit Center program elements including Brownsea Island, Boulder Cove, Skateboard Plaza, Aquatic Sports, Mountain Biking, Ziplines and BMX riding, and more.

The Summit will also be the site of several Jamboree “Base Camp Bashes”, festival-like evening events with fun activities and exciting entertainment, where there will be a designated area for media. Beyond accommodations for the Base Camp Bashes, there will be no evening media opportunities. Transportation from the Ruby Welcome Center will be made available for those media wishing to attend Base Camp Bashes.

INTERVIEW REQUESTS

The National Jamboree Media Team will assist media in securing interview requests where possible. Interview requests beyond designated times/topics/spokespersons should be sent ahead of time to PR@Scouting.org. Please note that we will try hard to accommodate specific media requests, but we cannot guarantee that all such requests can be granted, based on event schedules and spokesperson availability.

The Media Team may also be able to arrange for media to interview Scouts attending the event. However, media interested in speaking with a Scout group from a specific geographic region are advised to contact their local BSA Council to arrange for such interviews in advance of the event, as we may not be able to assist in the setup of media interview logistics with a local Scout once on site.

PREPARATIONS FOR BEING ON SITE

The Summit is a rugged, hilly, vehicle-free area, and media should be aware that there will be a significant amount of walking while at the event. You should plan to dress for physical activity as well as the summer temperatures and quickly changing weather patterns (rain). Sturdy, close-toed shoes are highly recommended. Wearing dresses, skirts or open-toed shoes may prevent you from being able to access the day’s activities.

Media are also strongly encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, which may be refilled at one of the many watering stations available throughout the event. Hydration is extremely important to your safe Jamboree experience!

Again, there will be no private vehicles allowed on site, so we highly recommend limiting to the bare minimum the amount of gear you will need to cover the event. You will have to carry what you bring. If a member of the media has a physical or health-related condition that would prevent them from walking or standing for an extended period of time, please notify PR@Scouting.org so appropriate arrangements can be made.

MORE INFORMATION

Media inquiries may be sent to PR@Scouting.org. Please provide your name, media outlet, deadline, questions, and contact information. For more information on the 20th National Jamboree, as well as stock images and video, please see below.

About the 2023 National Jamboree

Media can find more information about the National Jamboree throughout the 10-day event at https://jamboree.scouting.org/media/ or contact PR@Scouting.org.

National Jamboree B-Roll

https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307153593

National Jamboree Stock Images

https://www.flickr.com/photos/boyscoutsofamerica/albums/72177720307051287

Please note: Photos should be credited as “Photo courtesy of Boy Scouts of America” or “Photo: Boy Scouts of America.”

2023 National Jamboree Logo

https://scouting.webdamdb.com/bp/#/folder/10595459/

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people to be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 7 and 21 and approximately 960,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit https://www.scouting.org/.

How to Join Scouting

For information on joining the Boy Scouts of America, please visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.