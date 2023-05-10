Mohan Kumar's Journey to Fund an Investment for His Son's Green Card with the EB5AN Kolter Twin Lakes Rural EB-5 Project
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, is pleased to share another inspiring EB-5 investor testimonial with Mohan Kumar who funded an EB-5 investment to secure his sons green card in the EB5AN Kolter Twin Lakes rural EB-5 project. This story showcases the potential benefits and positive impact of the EB-5 program on the lives of immigrant families.
Mohan Kumar, an Indian national and resident of Nigeria, sought to give his son a brighter future and better educational opportunities by helping him obtain a US Green Card. With limited options, Mohan chose the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as the most viable solution to achieve his goal. Specifically, Mohan chose the EB5AN Kolter Twin Lakes rural EB-5 project for investment given the project’s advanced state of construction and the extensive track record and reputation of Kolter, the project developer.
Despite facing several challenges, including the EB-5 program's high investment threshold and a lack of information about the process, Mohan remained determined. He researched extensively and sought expert advice to make an informed decision about the best investment opportunities within the EB-5 regional center program.
With diligence and the assistance of EB5AN, Mohan successfully navigated the complex process of identifying a safe and secure EB-5 investment project and working with an EB-5 attorney to assemble the required source of funds documentation.
Mohan Kumar's story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring immigrant families who wish to provide better opportunities for their children through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN is committed to providing comprehensive resources and support to help other families achieve their dreams through the EB-5 program. EB5AN continues to share success stories like Mohan's to encourage more immigrant investors to explore the benefits of the program and make informed decisions for their family's future.
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
Mohan Kumar, an Indian national and resident of Nigeria, sought to give his son a brighter future and better educational opportunities by helping him obtain a US Green Card. With limited options, Mohan chose the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as the most viable solution to achieve his goal. Specifically, Mohan chose the EB5AN Kolter Twin Lakes rural EB-5 project for investment given the project’s advanced state of construction and the extensive track record and reputation of Kolter, the project developer.
Despite facing several challenges, including the EB-5 program's high investment threshold and a lack of information about the process, Mohan remained determined. He researched extensively and sought expert advice to make an informed decision about the best investment opportunities within the EB-5 regional center program.
With diligence and the assistance of EB5AN, Mohan successfully navigated the complex process of identifying a safe and secure EB-5 investment project and working with an EB-5 attorney to assemble the required source of funds documentation.
Mohan Kumar's story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring immigrant families who wish to provide better opportunities for their children through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN is committed to providing comprehensive resources and support to help other families achieve their dreams through the EB-5 program. EB5AN continues to share success stories like Mohan's to encourage more immigrant investors to explore the benefits of the program and make informed decisions for their family's future.
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here