Scarlett Chen from Verge HealthTech Fund joins ViewMind’s board of directors
ViewMind today announced Scarlett Sijia Chen, Managing Partner of Verge HealthTech Fund, has been elected to ViewMind’s board of directors. Scarlett brings decades of experience in healthtech investing, buy-side and investment banking. Verge HealthTech Fund is a global scale, healthtech only, early-stage VC fund, and the lead investor for ViewMind’s most recent financing.
Previously as Managing Director at Prudential Corporation Asia [PRU:LN] [2378:HK], Scarlett was responsible for strategic investments and has backed multiple early stage healthtech startups that have reached unicorn valuations. Before Prudential, Scarlett worked at a leading insurer as Global Head of Financial Institutions Group, where she led a number of high profile outbound investments in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining the buy-side, Scarlett was an investment banker for over a decade. During her time at Merrill Lynch [BAC] in the US and Barclays [BCS] in Hong Kong, Scarlett executed more than $30 billion in capital markets and advisory transactions, including several that were awarded “Deal of the Year”.
“Scarlett brings a wealth of experience in healthtech investing and financing,” said Mark Edwards, ViewMind’s CEO, Chairman & Co-founder. “We’re excited to welcome her to ViewMind board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from her insights and expertise.”
“Verge HealthTech Fund has led an investment round in ViewMind because we believe the brain health market is set for explosive growth, and ViewMind has fundamental unique deeptech to enable precision neurology, which delivers functional measurements of one’s cognitive and neurological abilities with high precision. The team has a proven track record, and the technology is built on decades of research.” said Scarlett Chen. “I am delighted to join the ViewMind board of directors and support the company’s growth. Verge as a dedicated healthtech fund will help ViewMind scale up globally using our healthtech know-how, ecosystem of hundreds of partners, and decades of operational experience.”
About ViewMind
ViewMind is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for the precision assessment of neurocognitive disorders.
ViewMind’s technology is based on ocular digital phenotyping that measures the state of 16 cognitive domains and 19 related brain regions. It delivers groundbreaking levels of accuracy and correlates with biomarkers, neuroimaging, and EEG.
