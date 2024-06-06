Renowned Tech Leader David Tupman Joins ViewMind Advisory Board
ViewMind proudly announces the addition of David Tupman to its esteemed Advisory Board
I foresee tremendous potential for ViewMind’s technology to transform the lives of millions.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as the VP of hardware engineering for Apple [NASDAQ: AAPL] during the formative decade of designing groundbreaking products like the iPod and iPhone. Presently, he holds the position of Chairman of the Board at Cirrus Logic [NASDAQ: CRUS], alongside serving as a Board member of Pixelworks [NASDAQ: PXLW], and various other advisory roles.
— David Tupman
With over three decades of expertise in hardware and technology engineering, David has amassed an outstanding track record of delivering cutting-edge designs and products that have redefined how individuals interact with technology, communicate, consume content, and share information.
Expressing his excitement for ViewMind's potential to positively impact global brain and mental health, David Tupman remarked, "I foresee tremendous potential for ViewMind’s technology to transform the lives of millions. I am honored to contribute to a company dedicated to enhancing people's well-being."
Mark Edwards, CEO, Co-founder, and Chairman of ViewMind, extended a warm welcome to David, highlighting his pivotal role in developing impactful tech products for some of the world's most renowned brands. Edwards remarked, “David’s talent and leadership in technology development have led to the creation of some of the most iconic products of our time. ViewMind is privileged to leverage David's expertise and experience.”
For more information on ViewMind, click here.
About ViewMind
ViewMind revolutionizes cognitive health assessment by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Through analysis of distinctive eye movement patterns in a head-mounted display, the platform provides unparalleled precision in evaluating cognitive functions. ViewMind's advanced algorithms, powered by AI, decode these patterns, to quantify brain health.
Craig Davidson
Sermelo
+44 207 240 6800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other