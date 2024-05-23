ViewMind welcomes José Luis Molinuevo to the ViewMind Board of Directors
ViewMind’s high accuracy in measuring functional change, and promising results in correlating with biomarkers and neuroimaging, has the potential to revolutionize patient care and drug development.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViewMind is proud to announce the appointment of José Luis Molinuevo to its Board of Directors. José Luis Molinuevo, currently serving as the Vice President & Head of Experimental Medicine at Lundbeck, brings unparalleled expertise and a wealth of experience in the field of Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases to the ViewMind team.
With over 20 years of dedicated research and a remarkable track record, José Luis has been recognized as one of the world’s most-cited researchers by Clarivate for four consecutive years, with over 350 publications and 19,000 citations. Prior to his tenure at Lundbeck, José Luis founded and directed The barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center in Spain, establishing it as a premier institution for Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative disease research in Europe.
Expressing his enthusiasm for joining ViewMind, José Luis remarked, “I’m excited to be joining the ViewMind board and see significant potential for the technology. ViewMind’s high accuracy in measuring functional changes in the brain, coupled with promising results in correlating with biomarkers and neuroimaging, has the potential to revolutionize patient care and drug development.”
Mark Edwards, CEO, Co-founder, and Chairman of ViewMind, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The ViewMind Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Molinuevo. His extensive expertise and insights will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of neuroscience and leverage ViewMind’s technology to address critical needs in the field.”
José Luis Molinuevo’s appointment further solidifies ViewMind’s commitment to advancing neuroscience through innovative technology and strategic leadership.
Other