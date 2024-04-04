ViewMind Inc. Joins NVIDIA Inception
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViewMind Inc. today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.
ViewMind is pioneering a paradigm shift in brain health assessment, harnessing state-of-the-art head-mounted display (HMD) technology, real-time processing, and eye-tracking capabilities, all bolstered by the formidable power of NVIDIA accelerated computing. By analyzing unique eye movement patterns, ViewMind’s platform achieves unparalleled accuracy in evaluating cognitive functions. Through sophisticated AI-driven algorithms, the platform deciphers these patterns, providing precise quantification of brain health phenotypes. This groundbreaking methodology holds immense promise for earlier detection of brain diseases, ongoing disease monitoring, and assessing medication impact on brain function. ViewMind is entering a new era in healthcare, where functional brain assessment becomes a precise and potent marker across the healthcare continuum.
NVIDIA Inception’s comprehensive suite of benefits, including go-to-market support, tailored training programs, and cutting-edge technological assistance, will help propel ViewMind’s business forward, empowering the company to seize new opportunities and innovate in the dynamic landscape of AI-driven solutions.
The program will also offer ViewMind Inc. the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“Joining NVIDIA Inception is a game-changer for ViewMind. The program’s resources, expertise, and network will fuel our growth trajectory, helping us accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and deliver value to our customers,” said Mark Edwards, CEO and Co-founder of ViewMind.
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About ViewMind Inc.
ViewMind revolutionizes cognitive health assessment by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Through analysis of distinctive eye movement patterns, the platform provides unparalleled precision in evaluating cognitive functions. ViewMind’s advanced algorithms, powered by AI, decode these patterns to quantify brain health. This innovative approach allows for early detection of brain diseases, monitoring of disease progression, and precise measurement of medication impact on cognition.
Craig Davidson
Sermelo
+44 207 240 6800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other