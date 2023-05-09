One Month Left to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Homeowners and renters in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties who had damage or losses in the recent storms and tornadoes have until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Residents are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before applying with FEMA. FEMA assistance is not taxed and will not affect Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. But you must have had losses or property damage in the March 31 to April 1 tornadoes.

As an applicant, you may be eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which assists disaster survivors with basic critical needs such as finding a safe, accessible and functional place to live. The grants can help pay for temporary housing and for home repairs to your primary home. They may also cover personal property loss, childcare, medical or dental care, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

If you had damage and applied for FEMA assistance, you can expect a call, text or email from FEMA to schedule an appointment for an inspection. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may come from an unknown number and your case will be locked if the inspector cannot reach you after three attempts.

FEMA may refer individuals to the U.S. Small Business Administration even if they do not own a business or home. SBA loans are the largest source of federal disaster funding for people impacted by disasters. The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA is also June 6.

If approved for an SBA loan, there is no obligation to accept the loan. If SBA cannot approve your loan application, SBA will refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for possible additional assistance.

To apply to SBA online or to download applications, go to https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. You may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

Completed paper loan applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. You may also apply with the help of an SBA representative or submit your loan application at a Business Recovery Center. To find one, click https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230421/its-important-return-your-sba-loan-application.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed with specialists who can help you update your FEMA applications and learn about Tennessee state and community programs and other available assistance. You may visit any Disaster Recovery Center; no appointment is needed. Find a center here: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator