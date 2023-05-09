Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Making Stop in Greenville

Madison, Miss. – A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) run by FEMA and the state of Mississippi is now open in Greenville. FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) want to serve the survivors staying in the Greenville area following the May 24-25 tornadoes and severe storms.

Location: Red Rempson Memorial Expo Building, Washington County Convention Center, 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville, MS 38703

Dates: May 9 – 13, 15 - 20

This location will have specialists from MEMA on site in addition to FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

What help is available at a Disaster Recovery Center?

Recovery centers offer customer service for disaster survivors. Survivors can get help with:

Applying for federal assistance

Updating their applications

Submitting documents

Completing a disaster loan application

Appealing a FEMA determination

Fixed location Disaster Recovery Centers

In addition to mobile centers, there are five fixed DRCs operating across the state. They are staffed by specialists from FEMA, MEMA, SBA and other agencies at the following locations:

Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038

Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe County : Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

: Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery County : Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Drive, Winona, MS 38967

: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Drive, Winona, MS 38967 Panola County : Mississippi State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

: Mississippi State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey County: Sharkey Issaquena Nursing Home, 463 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159

DRC Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays; closed Sundays.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply. They can create an application online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app for smartphones or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on recovery, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).