Jean Andre Chery: A Glimpse to the Author’s Life
Wonderful stories from Jean’s childhood to share and reflect withYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reminiscing about childhood is such a joy, especially if there are happy and unforgettable moments that can be cherished for the rest of one's life. Writing a book about one's childhood is a great way to share life experiences and, perhaps, challenging and exciting happenings with all readers.
Jean Andre Chery once had a memorable childhood and a lot of great memories that he wanted to share with his readers and audience. As he knows, many would learn and relate from his incredible life as a young kid before moving to a new country—the United States.
From living in the suburbs to moving to a different country with his parents, Jean Andre Chery shares his life's joy, excitement, and adventures in his book "In My Life," an autobiography that will inspire and touch the lives of anyone who reads it. His life in Haiti has been fantastic. But will this also be how it is when he and his family live in a different country?
Jean Andre Chery is a talented actor and a devoted Christian from Haiti who now lives in the United States. He is currently finishing a degree in filmmaking, and he aims to use this degree along with his acting career. While single, Jean aspires to find the right love at the right time.
Be sure to grab a copy of In My Life by Jean Andre Chery and join his adventures from his childhood in Haiti and his journey to the United States. Available on Amazon and other online bookstores.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 714-249-5529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other