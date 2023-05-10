Sustaira's Asia Pacific Expansion Addresses Growing ESG Demand with Innovative Sustainability Software.
After onboarding the first APAC customers, Sustainability & ESG software provider, Sustaira, expands into the APAC Region with a strategic regional partner.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira announced their expansion to the Asia Pacific region with Singapore-based ESG-MD Ventures, co-founded by former Siemens APAC Executive Vincent Lim and the regional ESG and Sustainability expert, a former Dentsu & Accenture Executive Rachel Ooi. This gives Sustaira a local presence in Singapore as the strategic Sustainability Innovation Hub in Asia Pacific, enabling the acceleration of ESG and Sustainability initiatives for the region and the world. ESG-MD Ventures as Sustaira’s APAC distributor will play an instrumental role for Sustaira to address the ESG challenges and opportunities across the globe. In collaboration with key partners in the sustainability and digital ecosystem, ESG-MD Ventures provides credible and trusted expertise on ESG relevant sectors with established best practices including advisory, solutioning, and ESG academy services to enable ESG transformations. This announcement comes shortly after several APAC enterprises embraced the Sustaira platform, including Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) out of the Philippines.
Sustaira is rapidly expanding the adoption of its ESG and Sustainability software to help organizations address the core challenges organizations are facing when advancing their ESG and Sustainability journey. These challenges include siloed sustainability data, inefficient ESG reporting, and difficulties turning insights into actions, all of which affect many parts of an organization and require cross-functional collaboration. According to PWC, the APAC region has seen an increase in global emissions from 35% in 2010 to 39% in 2019, making the region crucial to achieving global sustainability goals. To stay competitive and address the core challenges around ESG, organizations must adopt agile and customizable solutions that enable real-time insights, actions, tracking, and transparency in the supply chain and product lifecycle. Sustaira's expansion presents growth opportunities for organizations seeking to manage ESG risks and capitalize on the emerging ESG market.
One of the first APAC corporations leveraging Sustaira's ESG platform and Carbon Accounting application is Transnational Diversified Group (TDG). TDG adopted Sustaira using a super tenant within a multi-tenant model, which allows ESG transparency from a corporate view, as well as views for all thirty of their subsidiaries and associated locations. Leveraging the Sustaira Carbon Accounting app template TDG gets a clear understanding of the entire organization's emissions with the ability to explore more granularly at each location.
Sustaira is confident that its expansion into this region will prove to be a key part in Sustaira’s journey and will provide much needed solutions to the organizations in the Asia Pacific. Vincent Lim is a long-time regional Managing Director for companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco and is the former SVP & Head of Siemens low-code platform Mendix in Asia Pacific. Rachel Ooi, former Chief Growth Officer of Dentsu CXM / Merkle, and Forbes Council on Digital & Sustainability topics, have also held roles as Managing Director at Accenture for Growth region amongst other key regional leadership & executive roles with GE and NXP. Both Co-founders have extensive network and experience within the Digital & Sustainability domain for the past two decades, respectively. ESG-MD Ventures highlights:
"We see a great opportunity to mature the ESG and Sustainability market. The global supply chain intersects in Asia Pacific, getting local companies on board with ESG and enabling them to dive into scope 3, fight greenwashing, and seek cleaner energy must happen. The rest of the world is already budgeting for ESG and Asia Pacific is going to follow suit. With Sustaira’s solutions and our expertise, we can be a driver of that positive change. Technology & Sustainability is the ‘Turbo-Twin Growth Engine’ that will solve the core challenges we are seeing in the Asia Pacific region, and we are thrilled to be part of it."
Sustaira's local presence in the Asia Pacific region allows for tailored Sustainability and ESG solutions based on an intimate understanding of specific needs. Depending on an organization's location, customizations and requirements will be co-created in the Sustaira platform. Sustaira’s strong partnership with global Fortune 500 organization, Siemens, and their leading low code platform, Mendix, allows for flexible customization options and seamless integration capabilities, enabling organizations to adjust to future stakeholder requirements and policy changes. Vincent de la Mar comments:
“It’s very exciting that we're already seeing significant interest in Sustaira's ESG and Sustainability software from the APAC region. With our first APAC customers, we're now doubling down on our commitment to accelerate growth through strategic partnerships just like the one we announced today. Via close collaboration, we offer organizations locally a unique value proposition of low-code Sustainability and ESG app building blocks, providing the agility every organization is looking for in this highly dynamic domain, pressured by ESG disclosure mandates and stakeholder’s transparency demands."
For those interested in learning more about this partnership and Sustaira’s ESG app portfolio and app delivery services, please visit www.sustaira.com. If you would like to explore the platform for free, sign up through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted.
About Sustaira:
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG Software Platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
About ESG-MD Ventures:
Operating out of Singapore, ESG-MD Ventures aims to be a responsible leader in sustainable development by collaborating with key stakeholders (Tech companies, PE/VC Funds, NGOs and government agencies) to create innovative solutions that address ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) challenges. Using digital, AI, and deeptech to achieve this goal and focus on the Sustainable Development Goals. ESG-MD Ventures is striving to be the Stewards of Good through radical collaboration and systemic-level thinking.
