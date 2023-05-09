Tigers’ Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan signs a NIL deal with Garrett Nussmeier, a sophomore quarterback with starting potential.
I’m thrilled to welcome Garrett. I’m confident this partnership will be mutually beneficial and look forward to working with Garrett throughout his career. Expect to see Garrett in our marketing soon.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after signing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.
— Gordon McKernan
“I’m thrilled to welcome Garrett to the G Team," McKernan said. "I’m confident this partnership will be mutually beneficial and look forward to working with Garrett throughout his career. Expect to see Garrett in our marketing soon."
Rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Nussmeier attended Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, where he excelled on the football field. In his junior and senior years, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns, earning him the title of Texas 6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Nussmeier chose to bring his talent back to the boot for his college football career. His father, Doug Nussmeier, was a standout quarterback at the University of Idaho and played professionally in the NFL for seven seasons. He later went on to become a successful football coach and recently accepted the role of quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. It's clear that football talent runs deep in the Nussmeier family, and Garrett has been no exception.
The redshirt sophomore is widely regarded as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in college football. Nussmeier illustrated the extent of his potential during the 2022 SEC Championship game when he threw for 294 yards and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt against eventual national champion Georgia. With three remaining years of eligibility, Tigers fans are confident that Nussmeier has the potential to fill the role of starting quarterback after Jayden Daniels’ last year.
With Nussmeier's skill and McKernan's demonstrated success in the realm of NIL deals, this partnership has the potential to be a winning combination.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
2252282910
email us here