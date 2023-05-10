Nethopper Announces KAOPS’ Advanced Observability and Proactive Alerts with Turnkey Prometheus and Grafana
KAOPS now integrates Prometheus metrics and Grafana dashboards to give platform and DevOps teams single pane of glass visibility across all clusters and clouds
KAOPS works with all Managed Kubernetes offerings, so it's future-proofed when you change clouds or Kubernetes. It gives DevOps teams a head start and allows them to do more with less effort”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS), announces general availability of Grafana dashboards and Prometheus metrics support in KAOPS, allowing users to visualize their infrastructure and containers in one central place, get alerts via slack and/or email, and access over 20 graphs out-of-the-box for metrics visualization. With today’s announcement, Nethopper furthers its mission of making the journey to cloud-native technologies for enterprise DevOps secure, simple, and auditable.
— Chris Munford, Nethopper’s founder/CEO
What Sets Nethopper KAOPS Apart?
Nethopper KAOPs does much more than just install Prometheus and Grafana into customer’s clusters. Turnkey integration with KAOPS multi-cluster application networking technology scales customers’ observability operations as the number of clusters grows. Unlike other solutions that maintain several Grafana servers, one for each cluster, Nethopper KAOPS sets itself apart with its single Grafana server for a whole set of clusters, allowing users to observe and correlate data across their entire estate.
Prometheus Real-Time Metrics and Grafana Visualization
Prometheus is the only open-source systems monitoring and alerting directly supported by Kubernetes. Prometheus is the de facto standard across the cloud-native ecosystem, allowing insights into large Kubernetes deployments. It is the easiest way for DevOps to monitor highly dynamic container environments with metrics based on a time series data mode.
Grafana is an open-source analytics and interactive visualization platform that provides charts, graphs, and alerts, enabling DevOps to:
- Query, visualize, alert on, and understand their metrics, no matter where they are stored
- Create, explore, and share dashboards with their teams to foster collaboration
Quotes by Chris Munford, Nethopper’s Founder and CEO
- “Kubernetes is often criticized for lacking observability, requiring users to add their own observability tools to capture metrics, display data graphically, provide history, and proactively alert when trouble occurs. This often requires hiring Kubernetes observability experts and determining best-practices for installing and configuring tools like Prometheus and Grafana.”
- “Nethopper KAOPS now comes with Prometheus and Grafana observability tools integrated together, out-of-the-box. It’s like getting an observability expert, when you use KAOPS.”
-"KAOPS works with all Managed Kubernetes offerings, so it's future-proofed when you change clouds or Kubernetes. It gives DevOps teams a head start and allows them to do more with less effort.”
Advanced Observability and Proactive Alerts with Nethopper KAOPS
This general availability of KAOPS with integrated support for Grafana and Prometheus is designed to offer proactive, robust, and simplified monitoring of Kubernetes applications with:
Grafana’s main features:
- Multiple visualization options for data - from graphs to histograms
- Visual thresholds definition with notification via Slack, PagerDuty, and more
- Grafana supports dozens of databases, natively
- Label filters that enable quick filtering and search through the list of logs
- Display dashboards with templated or custom reports
Prometheus's main features:
- Multidimensional data model with time series data identified by metric name and key/value pairs
- PromQL, a flexible query language to leverage this dimensionality
- No reliance on distributed storage; single server nodes are autonomous
- Time series collection happens via a pull model over HTTP
- Pushing time series is supported via an intermediary gateway
- Targets are discovered via service discovery or static configuration
- Multiple modes of graphing and dashboarding support
Nethopper KAOPS is a turnkey and innovative enterprise cloud-native DevOps platform for managing and operating modern applications. KAOPS’ GitOps-centric capabilities include infrastructure automation, CI/CD pipeline for containers, continuous delivery, multi-cluster/cloud application networking, secrets management, observability with proactive alerts, and documented best-practices.
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io
