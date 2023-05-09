MVI (Mark Vickness Interconnected) To Release "In The Rain Shadow"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of “Places” in 2017 and “Interconnected” in 2020, composer/guitarist Mark Vickness announces the release of “In The Rain Shadow” with a newly expanded group, MVI (Mark Vickness Interconnected) comprising two time Grammy winning violinist, Mads Tolling, Matt Renzi on oboe/English horn and saxophone, cellist Joseph Hebert, Dan Feiszli on upright and electric bass and a percussion section featuring tabla virtuoso, Ty Burhoe and Grammy winning percussionist, MB Gordy in addition to Mark’s acoustic and electric guitars.
Says Mark, “Most of the music on ‘In The Rain Shadow’ takes its inspiration from moving to the high desert (California’s Owens Valley) in late 2020. We live literally in the rain shadow, which is a meteorological term meaning on the sheltered side of a mountain range where there is less precipitation because of the wind patterns. Most of the titles on this recording are taken from geological or meteorological features we experience daily. Composed throughout the years of the pandemic, the compositions on this album are, in some sense, a musical response to the isolation we all experienced as a result of the pandemic. They are also intended to reflect a new appreciation for the opportunity to absorb the wonders of living in the rain shadow. It is humbling, awesome, peaceful, thrilling, tranquil and beautiful.”
Featuring:
Mads Tolling, violin; Matt Renzi, oboe/English horn/sax; Joseph Hebert, cello; Dan Feiszli, bass; Ty Burhoe, tabla; MB Gordy, percussion; Mark Vickness, guitar
Says Mark, “This is my dream ensemble. Each musician is an accomplished soloist adept at many different types of music. They all bring an astounding breadth and depth of musical understanding and experience. There is almost no style of music we cannot draw from. From a classical trio to a jazz quartet, from funk to raga style improvisation, from interwoven counterpoint to rock power chords, from a fast Irish 12/8 romp to an ambient textural tapestry and more – these virtuoso players bring an infectious energy that is palpable on every track.”
Track list:
1. High Desert
2. The Gorge
3. Alluvial Fans
4. Stillness (for Will)
5. Roadrunner
6. Rupak (for Ty)
7. Cloud Shadows
8. On the Cliffs of Mohr
9. In The Rain Shadow
RELEASE DATE: May 15, 2023
“In The Rain Shadow” – Album Credits:
All compositions by Mark Vickness. Co-produced by Mark Vickness and Dan Feiszli. “In The Rain Shadow” was recorded, engineered and mixed by Dan Feiszli at his studio in El Cerrito, CA and at 25th Street Recording in Oakland, CA. It was mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering in Portland, ME. Video by Maximum Flavor Media, San Francisco, CA. Album cover painting by Brian Judd. CD design by Sara Glaser.
“Setting the tone with intricately plucked guitar, and layered violin and oboe, as the composition expands with cello, bass and rippling tabla, we are totally hypnotized by Alluvial Fans. The brainchild of composer Mark Vickness, who also plays guitar on the dimensional track, Alluvial Fans is a transcendental piece that fuses cultures, rhythms and soundscapes from all over the planet. The composition amps up a third of the way through, generating a playful energy juxtaposed to the more immersive start. We love the return of the tabla as it ripples through the song bridging the production and adding cerebral dimensionality. There is an epic bass solo riff from Dan Feiszli two-thirds of the way through the track that truly has us in awe. We can definitely see the composition as the score to a great cinematic movie, and have been exploring the imaginative mind of Mark Vickness further by listening to his album, ‘Interconnected.’” - Karlismyunckle.com
“The fingerstylist makes the most of this opportunity to showcase the limitless sounds and textures that can be achieved primarily with his custom Michael Greenfield steel-string guitars.” - Pat Moran, Acoustic Guitar (on Places)
“’Vickness’ acoustic compositions allow him to use his wonderful technique to convey atmospheric, emotional music that immediately draws attention. His stunning harmonics, perfect chord changes and ability to use the guitar as a percussion instrument are an amazing blend.” - Vintage Guitar Magazine
“Mark Vickness has created something so special and timely. It’s such a hopeful album, packed with artistry and stirring, deeply personal pieces. “Interconnected” is not only the title of the album but the driving force it seems, the purpose and the reason. What better way to perform songs full of power and whimsy, melancholy and heart than with a real sense of togetherness. I love this album! A breath of desperately needed grace and sweetness . . . with a perfect balance of skill and passion . . . glorious harmony of guitar, cello, viola, bass and tabla. Brilliant!” - Samantha Simmonds-Romceros – NoHoArtsDistrict.com.
“In The Rain Shadow” is scheduled for release in May, 2023. The group is looking forward to touring in support of the new album release.
To purchase:
“In The Rain Shadow” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms. CDs will be available at www.cdbaby.com.
For more information:
Website: MARKVICKNESS.COM
Facebook: facebook.com/mark.vickness
YouTube: youtube.com/@markvickness3641
Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, Billy James, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com
No AI was used in the composition, recording or production of this music.
Billy James
Says Mark, “Most of the music on ‘In The Rain Shadow’ takes its inspiration from moving to the high desert (California’s Owens Valley) in late 2020. We live literally in the rain shadow, which is a meteorological term meaning on the sheltered side of a mountain range where there is less precipitation because of the wind patterns. Most of the titles on this recording are taken from geological or meteorological features we experience daily. Composed throughout the years of the pandemic, the compositions on this album are, in some sense, a musical response to the isolation we all experienced as a result of the pandemic. They are also intended to reflect a new appreciation for the opportunity to absorb the wonders of living in the rain shadow. It is humbling, awesome, peaceful, thrilling, tranquil and beautiful.”
Featuring:
Mads Tolling, violin; Matt Renzi, oboe/English horn/sax; Joseph Hebert, cello; Dan Feiszli, bass; Ty Burhoe, tabla; MB Gordy, percussion; Mark Vickness, guitar
Says Mark, “This is my dream ensemble. Each musician is an accomplished soloist adept at many different types of music. They all bring an astounding breadth and depth of musical understanding and experience. There is almost no style of music we cannot draw from. From a classical trio to a jazz quartet, from funk to raga style improvisation, from interwoven counterpoint to rock power chords, from a fast Irish 12/8 romp to an ambient textural tapestry and more – these virtuoso players bring an infectious energy that is palpable on every track.”
Track list:
1. High Desert
2. The Gorge
3. Alluvial Fans
4. Stillness (for Will)
5. Roadrunner
6. Rupak (for Ty)
7. Cloud Shadows
8. On the Cliffs of Mohr
9. In The Rain Shadow
RELEASE DATE: May 15, 2023
“In The Rain Shadow” – Album Credits:
All compositions by Mark Vickness. Co-produced by Mark Vickness and Dan Feiszli. “In The Rain Shadow” was recorded, engineered and mixed by Dan Feiszli at his studio in El Cerrito, CA and at 25th Street Recording in Oakland, CA. It was mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering in Portland, ME. Video by Maximum Flavor Media, San Francisco, CA. Album cover painting by Brian Judd. CD design by Sara Glaser.
“Setting the tone with intricately plucked guitar, and layered violin and oboe, as the composition expands with cello, bass and rippling tabla, we are totally hypnotized by Alluvial Fans. The brainchild of composer Mark Vickness, who also plays guitar on the dimensional track, Alluvial Fans is a transcendental piece that fuses cultures, rhythms and soundscapes from all over the planet. The composition amps up a third of the way through, generating a playful energy juxtaposed to the more immersive start. We love the return of the tabla as it ripples through the song bridging the production and adding cerebral dimensionality. There is an epic bass solo riff from Dan Feiszli two-thirds of the way through the track that truly has us in awe. We can definitely see the composition as the score to a great cinematic movie, and have been exploring the imaginative mind of Mark Vickness further by listening to his album, ‘Interconnected.’” - Karlismyunckle.com
“The fingerstylist makes the most of this opportunity to showcase the limitless sounds and textures that can be achieved primarily with his custom Michael Greenfield steel-string guitars.” - Pat Moran, Acoustic Guitar (on Places)
“’Vickness’ acoustic compositions allow him to use his wonderful technique to convey atmospheric, emotional music that immediately draws attention. His stunning harmonics, perfect chord changes and ability to use the guitar as a percussion instrument are an amazing blend.” - Vintage Guitar Magazine
“Mark Vickness has created something so special and timely. It’s such a hopeful album, packed with artistry and stirring, deeply personal pieces. “Interconnected” is not only the title of the album but the driving force it seems, the purpose and the reason. What better way to perform songs full of power and whimsy, melancholy and heart than with a real sense of togetherness. I love this album! A breath of desperately needed grace and sweetness . . . with a perfect balance of skill and passion . . . glorious harmony of guitar, cello, viola, bass and tabla. Brilliant!” - Samantha Simmonds-Romceros – NoHoArtsDistrict.com.
“In The Rain Shadow” is scheduled for release in May, 2023. The group is looking forward to touring in support of the new album release.
To purchase:
“In The Rain Shadow” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms. CDs will be available at www.cdbaby.com.
For more information:
Website: MARKVICKNESS.COM
Facebook: facebook.com/mark.vickness
YouTube: youtube.com/@markvickness3641
Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, Billy James, PH: 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com
No AI was used in the composition, recording or production of this music.
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com