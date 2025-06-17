Music Artist J.Edmond to Release New EP 'Isolated Dew' on June 26, 2025

J. Edmond - Isolated Dew EP J. Edmond

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.Edmond (formerly known as “Jebb”) will be releasing the new EP “Isolated Dew” on June 26, 2025, featuring the lead track “Some Way”. “Some Way” began its life as a Jebb track titled “Isolated Dew”, written by Jeremy Edmond during the stillness of the COVID shutdowns. At the time, the song was a deeply personal expression—an emotional outlet shaped by J’s love for bands like Klaatu and The Posies.Years later, while watching Fire Aid, that same creative spark reignited. Moved by both memory and the moment, J revisited the song, reshaping it entirely—rewriting, rerecording, and expanding it into something new. Renamed Some Way, the track evolved into a message of resilience, growth, and healing.Now featuring an all-star lineup—A. Michael Collins (Bow Wow Wow/Tommy Tutone), Fernando Perdomo, Paul Chastain (The Velvet Crush/Matthew Sweet/The Small Square), and Danny Henry (Drake Bell)—Some Way carries the spirit of collaboration and compassion. To honor its roots, the single will be featured on an EP titled “Isolated Dew”, a heartfelt nod to the original version that started it all. This EP also includes J’s last two singles “Search Lights” & “City Walk”, plus the B-side “M.Paserbye”.In support of those impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, a portion of all proceeds from “Isolated Dew” will be donated to the Pasadena Educational Fund. This release isn’t just about music—it’s about giving back, finding strength in art, and helping others find their own “some way” forward…Track list:1. Some Way2. Search Lights3. City Walk4. M.Paserbye5. Some Way (Instrumental)“There's a yearning in Jeremy Edmond's vocal present in every one of his tracks I've heard to date. His latest, "Some Way" is no different. What is different, is the song is a bit of a departure from his earlier work. Some Way leans heavily on acoustic guitars, a stripped down production and an emotional rawness that services the song wonderfully.“He scores big by getting Paul Chastain (Matthew Sweet, Velvet Crush) to play bass and is joined by Danny Henry on keys and Fernando Perdomo on slide, each who add beautiful, haunting bits that leave the listener wanting more, but the real star here is the vocals. Edmond's and A. Michael Collins harmony work is brilliant, it brings a beautiful, angsty-yet-hopeful vibe to the track that matches the lyrical sentiment perfectly.“Play this track now! Then play it again. This is a great record” - Brian Larney“I'm reminded of some of the sunnier moments of 80's UK pop, the upbeat singles of The Waterboys or The Cure. Really great backing track...Drums from A.Michael Collins are really good. Singing is spot on, and the instrumental touches are very tasteful! well done!” - Ken Stringfellow (The Posies)“Another fantastic countrified earworm from the great J.Edmond. A moving, relatable track that is sure earn him even more fans. Honest, raw and sincere.” - Heath Seifert (All That/Good Burger/Austin & Ally)About J.Edmond:J.Edmond is a singer-songwriter, radio host, and storyteller with a passion for crafting music that resonates. He is an ISSA Award Finalist '25 in the 7 of 9 Categories. Blending heartfelt lyrics with rich melodies, his sound draws inspiration from personal experiences, classic influences, and the ever-evolving journey of life. Including pursuing Music Therapy at Southern State University in The Fall of '25. (Though accepted at Berklee College of Music)Beyond music, J.Edmond is forming a background in radio, hosting shows on 99.1 PLR and Star 99.9 in Connecticut where he brings his love for music history and pop culture to the airwaves. Now, he’s expanding his storytelling into new realms, working on a novel that intertwines fantasy with the raw emotions of a musician’s struggles.With a deep appreciation for creativity in all its forms, J.Edmond continues to explore new ways to connect with audiences.For more information:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4US1v6SfhGsITXWyCy10AM Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/j-edmond/1729641961 Bandcamp: https://jedmond.bandcamp.com/ Social Media: @jedmondpresentsOfficial Website: http://www.jedmondpresents.com/ J.Edmond is also running a GoFundMe campaign for his trip to attend the ISSA Awards, in which he is a 7x Finalist: https://gofund.me/a95791a7 Press inquiries:

