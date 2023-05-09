Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley to Speak At Law Enforcement Memorial Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service ceremony in Pierre.

The ceremony pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of the duty.

“Each year, this ceremony is our opportunity to remember those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as the sacrifice made by their families,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I encourage all South Dakotans to take time to thank their local law enforcement officers and their families for their devotion to this state and communities.”

Wednesday’s events begin at 9:30 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Capitol Lake. The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., across from the state Capitol.

