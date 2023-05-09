Royalton Barracks // Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Restraint
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002089
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/9/23/0430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Managers Drive, Randolph VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault x2, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint x2
ACCUSED: Dahiem Dukes
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA
VICTIM: Harry Miller
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT
VICTIM: Shawna Lumbra
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/9/23 at 0430 hours Troopers from the Royalton barracks responded to a residence in Randolph for a report of a male subject beating another male subject with a wooden object. Troopers arrived and located the suspect, Dahiem Dukes, hiding in an upstairs bedroom. Investigation showed Dukes has assaulted 2 people in the house. Dukes was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks. He was ordered held without bail and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court on 5/10/23 to answer charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts) and 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint (2 counts)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/23 @ 1230
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Todd Conway
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Royalton
Phone (802) 234-9933
Fax (802) 234-6520