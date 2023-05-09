Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,020 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Todd Conway                         

STATION:  Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/9/23/0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Managers Drive, Randolph VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault x2, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint x2

 

ACCUSED: Dahiem Dukes                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA

 

VICTIM: Harry Miller

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT

 

VICTIM: Shawna Lumbra

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/9/23 at 0430 hours Troopers from the Royalton barracks responded to a residence in Randolph for a report of a male subject beating another male subject with a wooden object.  Troopers arrived and located the suspect, Dahiem Dukes, hiding in an upstairs bedroom.  Investigation showed Dukes has assaulted 2 people in the house.  Dukes was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks.  He was ordered held without bail and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court on 5/10/23 to answer charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts) and 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint (2 counts)

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/23 @ 1230            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Todd Conway

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Royalton

Phone (802) 234-9933

Fax (802) 234-6520

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Restraint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more