Royalton Barracks // Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Restraint

CASE#: 23B2002089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/9/23/0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Managers Drive, Randolph VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault x2, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint x2

ACCUSED: Dahiem Dukes

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MA

VICTIM: Harry Miller

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT

VICTIM: Shawna Lumbra

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/9/23 at 0430 hours Troopers from the Royalton barracks responded to a residence in Randolph for a report of a male subject beating another male subject with a wooden object. Troopers arrived and located the suspect, Dahiem Dukes, hiding in an upstairs bedroom. Investigation showed Dukes has assaulted 2 people in the house. Dukes was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks. He was ordered held without bail and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court on 5/10/23 to answer charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts) and 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint (2 counts)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/23 @ 1230

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

