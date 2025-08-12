Press Release / Berlin Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3005496
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 approximately 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E Warren Rd, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Michael Reilly
AGE:54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/2025 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse Order (RFA). After subsequent investigation it was revealed Michael Reilly, 54 of Worcester VT had violated an RFA and disturbed the peace of the victim by electronic communications.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 @ 12:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
