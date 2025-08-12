Press Release / Berlin Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A3005496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E Warren Rd, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order and Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

ACCUSED: Michael Reilly

AGE:54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2025 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse Order (RFA). After subsequent investigation it was revealed Michael Reilly, 54 of Worcester VT had violated an RFA and disturbed the peace of the victim by electronic communications.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 @ 12:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.